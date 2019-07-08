Pakistan Minister Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5

Pakistan can't seem to stop being in the news for its minor goof-ups.

In recent times alone, Pakistan's ruling party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, regional Facebook page shared a live press conference with a cat filter on. A Pakistani anchor, recently confused 'Apple Inc' with the fruit, and now Pakistan Awami Tehreek Secretary General, Khurram Nawaz, shared a video of a simulation from the popular game GTA, assuming it to be real.

Khurram Nawaz, who is an ex-Omani cricketer, shared the video on Twitter which showed a plane miraculously avoiding colliding with an oil tanker as it descended on the runway. If you've ever played Grand Theft Auto or seen a video about it, you would have been able to tell its not real life.

Actually, scrap that. If you took a closer look at the video, you could have probably been able to tell that its computer graphics, and not real.

Khurram Nawaz, apparently could not.

"Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster. Miraculous save by the pilot's presence of mind," he wrote on Twitter sharing the video. The tweet has since been deleted. You can see an archived version of the tweet here.

While Khurram Nawaz might have mistaken the video to be real, Netizens were not. Most of them were quick to point out.

some one tell him please https://t.co/cBx7jmlYLo — Devansh Gandhi (@Devansh_G) July 7, 2019

So this guy really did share a GTA 5 video montage praising the pilot . Brilliant Gandapur Sahb https://t.co/Rhs1t3IvrT — Muhammad Usman (@us_man6697) July 7, 2019

Lol... Presence of mind or absence of mind? — जय श्री राम (@dokaurikaadmi) July 6, 2019

But turns out Khurram wasn't the only one who fell for this too close to life game. A longer video of the clip he shared was posted on YouTube and the comments on the video show that perhaps, quite a few people fell for the same gimmick.

The video is part of a gamer, Umar Imran's channel.