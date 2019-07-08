Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pakistan Minister Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5

Pakistani Twitter is a gift that just keeps on giving.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:July 8, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Minister Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5
Pakistani Twitter is a gift that just keeps on giving.
Loading...

Pakistan can't seem to stop being in the news for its minor goof-ups.

In recent times alone, Pakistan's ruling party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, regional Facebook page shared a live press conference with a cat filter on. A Pakistani anchor, recently confused 'Apple Inc' with the fruit, and now Pakistan Awami Tehreek Secretary General, Khurram Nawaz, shared a video of a simulation from the popular game GTA, assuming it to be real.

Khurram Nawaz, who is an ex-Omani cricketer, shared the video on Twitter which showed a plane miraculously avoiding colliding with an oil tanker as it descended on the runway. If you've ever played Grand Theft Auto or seen a video about it, you would have been able to tell its not real life.

Actually, scrap that. If you took a closer look at the video, you could have probably been able to tell that its computer graphics, and not real.

Khurram Nawaz, apparently could not.

"Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster. Miraculous save by the pilot's presence of mind," he wrote on Twitter sharing the video. The tweet has since been deleted. You can see an archived version of the tweet here.

Untitled design (35)

While Khurram Nawaz might have mistaken the video to be real, Netizens were not. Most of them were quick to point out.

But turns out Khurram wasn't the only one who fell for this too close to life game. A longer video of the clip he shared was posted on YouTube and the comments on the video show that perhaps, quite a few people fell for the same gimmick.

hah

The video is part of a gamer, Umar Imran's channel.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram