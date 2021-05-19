'Khush Rahiye': Boy's Message on Meal Boxes Prepared by His Mother for COVID Patients Wins Hearts

As India is reeling under COVID-19 pandemic, social media is often crowded with heart-breaking stories which fill the heart with remorse. Amid this, the viral image of a young boy, writing a message on a meal box is winning hearts on social media. The boy’s mother prepares lunch boxes for COVID-19 patients and he writes “Kush Rahiye” or “Be Happy” on them. Social media users were praising the boy for his thoughtful gesture, many said that the image acted as a positive ray and gives them hope for the future. One of the users said, “Service comes in all forms, and every contribution matters.” Calling the boy, a noble soul, another user wrote that may god bless the parents for raising the boy with positivity and great thought.

The boy identified as Advik, is the nephew of a certain Twitter user, Amitosh Gautam. The image of the little boy in a green t-shirt was first shared by Amitosh.

No sooner the tweet went viral, netizens couldn’t help but hail the boy for his benevolence.

How great it could be, if all the supplies from ruling and opposition parties during this pandemic are also distributed with such messages rather than posting their party symbols and leaders photos #fakepolitics— Azhar Kazi (@azzi_nature) May 19, 2021

@Gautamaashu23 great job done by you and bhabhi… its really very inspiring for other parents as well as kids… keep it up.. #KhusRahiye— CA Kishan Kanodia (@kishan_kanodia) May 18, 2021

Jo khayega yeh khana …kasam sey aadha corona wahin dum tod dega— RK (@rameshkumar52) May 18, 2021

So cute. God Bless the child and parents who have raised him with such positive and great thoughts to become a noble soul👍🙏— Manish Joshi (@ManishJ56685080) May 18, 2021

His photo surfaced on various social media sites including Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter and since has reached thousands. The photograph shows the schoolboy meticulously spelling out “Kush Rahiye” on the cardboard lid of the meal box, followed by a smiley face. Several other meal boxes with the same message written on the lid can be seen in the image.

Meanwhile, in these tough times, it is not the only small act of kindness that went viral and has earned praise on social media. A few days back, a Canadian woman’s post in which she urged people to show kindness also went viral.

In her LinkedIn post, Sarah Bezanson shared her conversation with an employee from India, who she ended up talking to while looking for tech support. Talking about an hour-long conversation, Ms Bezanson asked her readers to show patience and empathy to people and especially when they are calling up a support centre or a toll-free line.

The post was widely shared on the microblogging platform and received enormous attention and praise.

