Kid Cudi Storms off Stage after Water Bottles Flung at Rapper During Miami Concert

American rapper Kid Cudi’s latest appearance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami did not go down that well. The 38-year-old rapper was performing at the music festival on July 22 when multiple water bottles were thrown at him from the crowd. Footage of the incident was shared on social media where the artiste can be seen visibly exasperated after a water bottle hit his face.

The unscrupulous behaviour shown by some people in the audience prompted a furious reaction by the rapper. Cudi was performing the fourth song REVOFEV of his set when the incident unfolded. He stopped his performance, addressed the crowd from where the bottle had hit him and said, “Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more f**king thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now.” The Heaven on Earth singer warned that if one more thing was thrown on the stage he would walk off and he was pretty serious. “I’m not f**king playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I’ll leave if I get hit with one more thing, if I see one more thing on this stage, I’m leaving.” As soon as he said this, another water bottle was thrown at Cudi and he walked off.

As the artist made his way backstage, there were more items thrown at the stage. There were some who screamed “Come back,” as they wanted to listen to the artist’s performance.

Kid Cudi doesn’t deserve this. Smh. pic.twitter.com/J7izJHoZOm — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 23, 2022

Following the incident, rapper Lil Durk brought Kanye, with whom Cudi is in a love-hate relationship. Kanye and Durk performed Father Stretch My Hands, which originally had Cudi’s verse on it.

After pulling out as headliner for Rolling Loud, Kanye West pulls up to Rolling Loud to perform with Lil Durk Father Stretch My Hands on deck pic.twitter.com/93JrWqG3uL — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 23, 2022

Netizens believe the whole incident of throwing bottles at Cudi was orchestrated to make for Kanye’s entry. One of the users commented on Twitter, “There’s a possibility that this was orchestrated by Kanye, in retaliation for Kid Cudi accepting to replace him at Rolling Loud. Simply to discourage and make it seem like no one was fucking with him. I don’t know. 50 Cent once bought out 200 seats at a Ja Rule concert, just to be petty.”

There’s a possibility that this was orchestrated by Kanye, in retaliation for Kid Cudi accepting to replace him at Rolling Loud. Simply to DISCOURAGE & make it seem like NO ONE was fucking w/ him🤷🏻‍♀️ idk 50 Cent once bought out 200 seats at a Ja Rule concert, just to be Petty — ♡ an icon (@st0ned_rose) July 24, 2022

