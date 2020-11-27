Kid Falling Every Time He Tries to Get Two Glasses of Juice is Exactly How 2020 Has Been

There is still slightly over a month remaining in the year 2020 in which the coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on people’s life all over the world. At this point, everyone has had enough of it and just wants it to be over. Different people have described the year in different ways and some of them are just hilarious. Humour does help ease the pain a little bit. One such humorous video was recently shared by a user on twitter, which more or less sums up the year.

The 50-second video shows a three-year-old kid trying to fix himself some juice. He fills two mugs and takes them across the room when he drops one. He is a bit upset but proceeds to clean up the mess. He then refills the cups and walks across the same path which was now a bit slippery having just been cleaned up. Watch the clip to see what happens next.

The clip has been viewed more than 55,000 times and liked by close to 3000 users on Twitter. It is a shorter version of an over 8 minute long video originally posted three years ago. The kid in the video is Tydus.

Many users could relate with the kid in context of how the year 2020 has been for them. The year has indeed spoiled the plans of people around the world. Despite trying hard and repeated attempts by people to go about their business as usual, the year just keeps knocking them down again and again. The COVID-19 pandemic has indeed caused unprecedented disruptions in life as we know it.

Here are some of the reactions by Tweeple:

“This video has been relatable from day one,” said one user.

“I bet he slipped again,” said another.

“Not on my watch: 2020 to everybody just trying to find some peace,” a meme shared by a third said.

“If this wasn’t me whenever I split something and there’s still some in the cup,” read another comment.

Humour keeps us afloat!