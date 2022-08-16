Kid Gets Wholesome Handmade YouTube Play Button from Friend on Crossing 100 Subscribers

Receiving a Diamond play button from YouTube is an honour but achieving that benchmark is not an easy task. There are lakhs of content creators who struggle every day to gain subscribers. Amidst this, a story of a young YouTuber receiving a special wooden play button from a friend for crossing 100 subscribers on the video-sharing application has gone viral on the internet. While gaining mere 100 subs is not an achievement recognized by YouTube, the digital creator’s friend did not leave any stone unturned to appreciate the former’s hard work.

Twitter user Matt Koval who claims to be the father of the YouTuber shared the heart-warming story on the micro-blogging site. It so happened that when his son gained 100 subs on his YouTube channel, he got a hand-made purple play button from his best friend. Koval, while sharing the story online, also posted the photo of the customized wooden play button that had “Presented to (blank space) for passing 100 subscribers” written on it along with the symbol of YouTube. The Twitter user captioned the viral photo, “My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button.” Take a look at the picture below:

My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZySyY7n1mW — Matt Koval (@mattkoval) August 14, 2022

The photo which surfaced online went viral in no time. The wooden play button photo has garnered over 63.2 thousand likes and over four thousand retweets on the micro-blogging site. Twitterati in large numbers reacted to the photo to appreciate the kind gesture of the YouTuber’s friend.

A user wrote, “Awwww… this is the kind of emotional support I need for my YouTube channel. Does he have any more friends like this that he doesn’t need? I would really love to meet them.”

Awwww… This is the kind of emotional support I need for my YouTube channel. Does he have any more friends like this that he doesn't need? I would really love to meet them😢 — Grace Francis A. | YouTuber (@_gracefrancisa) August 15, 2022

Another added, “This is worth more than that Diamond button.”

This is worth more than that Diamond button. — Sunny (@HereComesThe5un) August 15, 2022

One more added, “This is the only version of it in the world so, of course, it’s worth more than the diamond play button (because there are multiple).”

you're absolutely correct, this is the ONLY version of it in the world so ofc its worth more than the diamond play button (because there are multiple) — bue (@bue0007) August 15, 2022

A netizen also appreciated their friendship and said, “Such a wholesome friendship you have going on over there.”

Such a wholesome friendship you have going on over there — Dedic (@Dedic02) August 14, 2022

For those unaware, digital creators receive four play buttons from YouTube after achieving specific subscriber milestones. Those with 1 lakh subscribers get the Silver button and those with 10 lakh subscribers receive the Gold one. One can get the Diamond play button only after garnering 1 crore subscribers, meanwhile, those who cross over 10 crore subscribers get the Red Diamond play button. It is important to note, that the play buttons are only given to users who provide original content and follow all the community guidelines set by YouTube.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here