Kid Left in Tears After Santa Claus Refuses Him Toy Gun as Gift Over 'Personal Beliefs'

During the festive season of Christmas, Santa Claus continues to remain extremely relevant. Father Christmas has been popularised as the character who comes bearing gifts. So, it was a rude shock for 4-year-old Michael DeCarlo when Santa refused to give him this year’s Christmas gift — a toy gun.

A video of the entire incident, which happened at Illinois’ Harlem Irving Plaza shopping centre, surfaced on the internet.

We can see the boy asking Santa for a gun, to which Santa replies, “No, no guns.” When the mother tries to explain that he wants a toy gun, Santa can be heard saying again, “No, not even a Nerf gun.”

Upon hearing this, the kid bursts into tears. His mother can be seen trying to console the kid. In a Facebook post, Sabella DeCarlo, the mother of Michael shared that her son was excited to meet Santa. The report quotes Sabella, who said on social media, “It was supposed to be magical but instead I had to watch my sweet little boy fight back tears because Santa told him no because of his own personal beliefs.”

The mother said that he had to think fast and explain to Michael that the person dressed as Santa is actually a helper and not a real guy. As per Sabella, flipping out on Santa would have made it worse. “I just wanted to console my baby and get him out of there.”

Many Facebook users were enraged after seeing the video of the ‘woke Santa’ with the boy. Rebecca Piunti, a commenter said “Omg, your poor sweet boy. Heartbreaking.” Another user called Santa in the video a ‘complete douchebag.’ “How about some common sense Santa! Goof!” he said.

However, post this incident, Santa has resigned and the Harlem Irving Plaza shopping centre said that he was ‘heartbroken and crushed.’ In an attempt to rectify the situation and cheer up the kid, the shopping centre sent a Santa with a big nerf gun to Michael’s home, reported The Sun.

Michael’s mother Sabella has organised a nerf and toy donation after the incident considering that there are many children in need of the toys this Christmas. She said, “We’re trying to turn this unfortunate incident into something positive and spread cheer to children who really need it!”