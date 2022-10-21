Kid Scribbles on White Car With Red Lipstick, Internet Love His Creativity

During their growing years, children tend to be more creative. As they continue to experience new things, their curiosity peaks, rendering an active imagination. Unlike adults, who are always busy with maintaining a work-life balance, children have enough time to let their thoughts wander, and explore their hobbies. Some like to paint, while others enjoy playing sports. You might often see toddlers scribbling on the walls, and floors despite scolding. That’s nothing but a child’s way of expressing their creativity.

This particular video, which shows a little kid drawing their childish masterpiece on a car, proves that a child’s imagination is always in the works. A woman named Morissa Schwartz shared this adorable video on the micro-blogging platform which has gone viral in no time. “He’ll own a body shop one day,” read the tweet.

He’ll own a body shop one da pic.twitter.com/Jhx6qOxY95 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 20, 2022



The now-viral visual reveals a toddler, wearing a funny animal costume scribbling on a seemingly expensive white car. Much to the nightmare of the car owner, the vehicle is almost entirely smeared with the kid’s drawing. There are red lines of various shapes and sizes etched onto the car, not with paint or crayons but with a bunch of red lipstick. After completing his artistic display, the kiddo runs to his toy scooter and flees from the scene.

The video has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users who went on a laughter ride after watching the kid’s mischievous trick. “Reflecting on the kid’s mischief, he will develop a great product and succeed in his future,” noted one user. “Making things prettier.. very well done,” commented a second individual. “Too funny,” noted a third user.

Reflecting on kid's mischief, he will be develop a great product and succeed in his future. pic.twitter.com/7HHgsxkctC — Kitty_luXuriA_iRa_hErETic (@sugar_candybar) October 20, 2022

making things prettier.. very well done. — Het DBB (@HetDBB) October 20, 2022

too funny — JohnDavid Bethel (@JDBethel1971Fl) October 20, 2022



So far the video has received over 93k views with 342 likes and counting. Would you have scolded the kid or laughed at his naughty antics?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here