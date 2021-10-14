Kid Trying to fly Using Palm Leaves as Wings Wins Hearts on Internet

In a viral video on social media, a child is seen attempting to fly using wings made of palm leaves. The video has garnered significant attention from netizens with many showering their love and blessings on the kid. The video shows the child trying to fly by grabbing palm leaves. As soon as he picks the leaves, he imagines flying. This video, by the name "Jugaad Flying Video", is winning the hearts of people on social media.

This clip is from a village in Arunachal Pradesh. Some people in the video are trying to cover the roof of a house with dry leaves and other things. A small child is also playing among them. While playing, as soon as he sights two dry palm leaves, he thinks of using them as wings to fly.

The child grabs both the palm leaves like a feather and tries to fly by running. In the attempt, he jumps down with the leaves from the thatch. Everyone starts laughing at the child’s innocence.

The video has been shared on Twitter by IAS Avneesh Sharan from his Twitter account. Giving a cute caption, he wrote: “Hope is the one that gives you the spirit to fly." You need to watch the video to know why exactly he said this.

The innocence of children can win anyone’s heart. From their wickedness to the jugaads which they resort to, everything brings a smile to our faces. The video perfectly portrays the innocent imagination of an innocent child.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.