Kid Uses 'Business Card' to Make New Friends, Set Up Playdates With Classmates

Lack of technological access could not stop a child from coming up with a way to set up a playdate with their friend. The creative genius shown by one kid has left many Redditors impressed after the baby created a business card to contact a friend. The post shared on sub reddit r/mildlyinteresting on Sunday showed how a child designed a business card and gave it to the friend so that the two can set up a playdate together.

The picture of the business card was shared on the social media platform by user u/nuclearDEMIZE. The caption of the picture read, “My son received a "business" card from a classmate.” The contents of the business card were certainly interesting as it featured the friend’s mother’s name and her cell-phone number. Below the cell-phone number,the boy also received a message that read, “Have your mom call or text my mom to set up a playdate with me.”

That is certainly some creativity and willingness to play with friends. Redditors were quite impressed with the post as it received 65.2k upvotes and 1.6k comments since it was shared a day ago.Commenting on the level of professionalism showcased by the young friend, one user imagined a scenario where the mother would respond in an equal courteous manner and say "Sorry, my son is booked through the weekend, we are, however, available on the next Friday night."

One user brought in another office-like scenario and commented, “At what age do you teach your kids to accept all meetings as "tentative" just to not show up?”Commending the design of the businesscard,another user wrote, “Look at that subtle off-white coloring. The tasteful thickness of it. Oh, my God. It even has a watermark.”

One of the parents who came across the Reddit post mentioned how they also created a business card for their son, “I basically had to do this. Well I wrote a card. Gave my infofor my son's friend's parents to text me, if they wanted our kids to hang out. It works.”

What are your thoughts on this method of making friends?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here