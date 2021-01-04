Where is Jack Ma? Twitter Turns Detective as Business Magnate Goes 'Missing' After Face-off with Chinese Govt

Chinese tech billionaire and the founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, is reportedly missing from the public eye ever since his tiff with Chinese President Xi Jinping-led Central Communist Party government. The apprehensions of him missing were fueled recently when he wasn't seen in the final episode of his own talent show, ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’, where he is a judge.

He mysteriously did not turn up for it and as a consequence, his photographs were removed from the show’s website, The Telegraph, UK, reported.

Ma, a vocal critic of Chinese government, had flayed the CCP government’s 'pawnshop' financial regulators and state-owned banks in an incendiary speech in Shanghai back in October. Further, calling for reform of a system that 'stifled business innovation', he likened global banking regulations to an 'old people's club'.

He has also slipped to third in the country's rich list after criticising authorities.

Soon after the mystery surrounding the Chinese billionaire's whereabouts surfaced in news, Ma has been trending on the Internet with people raising questions on his safety. Netizens are also saying that he akin to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in China and him being missing from public view is alarming.

How many times have I tweeted about the dangers of the CCP... too many to countI hope Jack Ma is found and safe, this is a worldwide crises — Gannon Breslin (@rebelmarkets) January 4, 2021

hey quick question where’s Jack Ma? — Geoff Lewis (@GeoffLewisOrg) January 3, 2021

How is anybody talking about anything other than Jack Ma’s disappearance? — Phil Bak (@philbak1) January 4, 2021

Jack Ma is kidnapped by the Chinese Government . — Rohith. (@rohithsque) January 4, 2021

If Jack Ma isn’t okay, Alibaba won’t stand a chance as a long-term partner to American commerce brands. — Web Smith (@web) January 4, 2021

Here we go:Chinese billionaire Jack Ma suspected missing https://t.co/rHcp5l6U8O — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) January 4, 2021

He's been missing for > 2 months?! Really shows the difference in China v. U.S media. If Bezos missed lunch it'd be on the cover of the NYT the next morning. https://t.co/93O1KDPwzS — Austin Rief ☕️ (@austin_rief) January 4, 2021

Last week, China launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba Group in yet another blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire. The probe is part of an accelerating crackdown on anticompetitive behaviour in China's booming internet space, and the latest setback for Ma, the 56-year-old former school teacher who founded Alibaba and became China's most famous entrepreneur.