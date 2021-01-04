News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Where is Jack Ma? Twitter Turns Detective as Business Magnate Goes 'Missing' After Face-off with Chinese Govt
2-MIN READ

Where is Jack Ma? Twitter Turns Detective as Business Magnate Goes 'Missing' After Face-off with Chinese Govt

Where is Jack Ma? Twitter Turns Detective as Business Magnate Goes 'Missing' After Face-off with Chinese Govt

Jack Ma, a vocal critic of Chinese government, had flayed the CCP government’s 'pawnshop' financial regulators and state-owned banks in an incendiary speech in Shanghai back in October.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Chinese tech billionaire and the founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, is reportedly missing from the public eye ever since his tiff with Chinese President Xi Jinping-led Central Communist Party government. The apprehensions of him missing were fueled recently when he wasn't seen in the final episode of his own talent show, ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’, where he is a judge.

He mysteriously did not turn up for it and as a consequence, his photographs were removed from the show’s website, The Telegraph, UK, reported.

Ma, a vocal critic of Chinese government, had flayed the CCP government’s 'pawnshop' financial regulators and state-owned banks in an incendiary speech in Shanghai back in October. Further, calling for reform of a system that 'stifled business innovation', he likened global banking regulations to an 'old people's club'.

He has also slipped to third in the country's rich list after criticising authorities.

Soon after the mystery surrounding the Chinese billionaire's whereabouts surfaced in news, Ma has been trending on the Internet with people raising questions on his safety. Netizens are also saying that he akin to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in China and him being missing from public view is alarming.

Last week, China launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba Group in yet another blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire. The probe is part of an accelerating crackdown on anticompetitive behaviour in China's booming internet space, and the latest setback for Ma, the 56-year-old former school teacher who founded Alibaba and became China's most famous entrepreneur.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...