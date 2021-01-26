Kid's Furious Reaction at Haircut 2.0: Viral Video of Angry Little Boy Wins Hearts Once Again

You must remember the kid whose video of him getting a haircut had got viral last year. The kid’s reactions to the barber cutting his long locks won hearts all over the internet. Anushrut’s innocence and anger directed at his barber while getting a haircut after months of lockdown gave netizens a reason to smile during harsh days. The first video was made into multiple memes and made Anushrut and his dad, Anup – who captured the video – famous overnight.

If you also giggled while watching the first video, here’s another treat for you. Anup just shared one more video of his son getting another haircut on his Twitter account on January 22. The two-minute long clip features Anushrut sitting on a chair with a white and blue cloth wrapped around him, while the barber is cutting his hair and trying to distract the boy by talking to him.

It opens with Anushrut flinching when barber asks him, "Aapko kaisa lag raha hai main aapki cutting kar raha hu to? (how do you feel as I’m cutting your hair?)," to which Anushrut grunts and says, "Nahi, acha nahi lag raha. (I don’t like it)".

Anushrut can be seen holding back tears when barber asks him why is he feeling bad about the haircut. He replies by saying, "Aap log ganda. (You are bad)." Few moments later, barber asks him what sound does a tiger makes. Anushrut mimics tiger's sound and then states that the wild cat doesn’t speak but he roars. Then, he again mimics a tiger's roar for the camera.

Anushrut and his barber's conversation is bound to leave you in splits. The kid also shares that he will cut his barber's hair in revenge. His mood lightens up a little later and then he starts giving direction to his barber asking him how long will the haircut take. He exclaims, "Taklu ho jaunga! (I’ll be bald)" when barber tells him that he’ll cut his hair from top of his head.

The internet has once again fallen in love with Anushrut and his tantrums. The video has collected more than 2,500 views and more than 300 likes. People have not shied away from showering their love over the kid’s cuteness.

One of the users wrote that she had been waiting for his video. She said about willing to meet him. The user also shared that everyone in his family remembers his dialogues.

Most of the people called him 'cute', 'sweet' and 'innocent'.

Some netizens refereed to his dialogue "taklu ho jaunga" in the comment section.