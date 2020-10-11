Kids in Boston Neighbourhood Dress Like Parcel Man who Delivers their Essentials and Goodies

In a heart-warming incident, kids in a locality in South Boston, Massachusetts, USA gave a surprise to their United Parcel Service (UPS) driver by dressing up like him.

Taking to Facebook, Lisa Kennedy, a parent living in Boston with two daughters shared a heartening post where she posted pictures and videos of kids, wearing the uniforms of UPS drivers. The kids did that to bring a smile on the face of their UPS driver, Kevin Lounsbury.

Elaborating on the reason, Lisa said that they have grown close to Kevin, who has been delivering all their essential items and greets them every night ‘with a beep and smile.’

She called it “a true silver lining in these crazy times.”

The gesture of kids is receiving love from the netizens. A person named Amanda Harper wrote in the comments section that she loved the surprise. “We always see Kevin when we are walking up your street back from school. He stops and talks to the kids,” she said.

Another parent from South Boston named Heather Cosgrove said that her 2-year-old daughter thinks that all the UPS drivers are Kevin so she starts screaming out Kevin’s name every time she sees a UPS driver on the road, reported 7 News Boston.

In the 50-second-long video posted by Lisa, Kevin can be seen walking forward when the kids arrive and surprise him. The driver exclaims ‘Oh my God’ with happiness as he sees the kids running towards him.

Kids, toddlers and even a pet dog were wearing brown coloured UPS uniforms.

Speaking about the gesture, Lisa said that although Kevin understands how much the people of the area love him but the surprise touched him. She further said that she thinks that their act has made Kevin realise the kind of impact he has had on the kids and their families during this time.

UPS is a leading multinational package delivery company based in the USA.