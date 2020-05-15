Kids in France are Back in School and They're Playing in 'Boxes'. Is This the Future?

The new novel coronavirus pandemic has swept through the world, and forced people to be socially-distant and confined within their homes.

While prejudice against people with the disease, and racism against Asians have drastically increased, the world is finally beginning to live with the reality of the disease: economies are slowly restarting, and people are finally coming out of their homes.

However, lives are resuming keeping the invisible infection in mind - people are wearing masks and social-distancing.

In France, schools, including primary ones are re-opening. A picture from one of the schools, posted by Lionel Top, a TV journalist in France, showed how children were put in literal chalk boxes for playtime, and asked to social distance.





Les enfants font leur rentrée aujourd’hui (un petite partie d’entre-eux plutôt).

Ambiance très étrange, voire dérangeante... pic.twitter.com/g91y5hLatJ — Lionel Top (@lioneltop) May 12, 2020

"To ensure respect for distances, while taking advantage of recreation, the teaching team drew squares on the ground for the little ones," he wrote. "The children play, dance, jump, laugh together ... but from this square. From what we have seen, they do not view it as a punishment."

Soon, the picture of kids being separated by chalk outline of boxes started going viral on Twitter, with people finding it eerily similar to imagined dystopias.





Primary schools in France have resumed with children having been assigned "play spaces," and this is hands down the most dystopian thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/zmKeDHmltd — Austen Allred (@Austen) May 13, 2020

A fan of mine from France just sent me this from an elementary school that recently “reopened”



Children now have been assigned play spaces outside during recess.



This is what American schools will look like if we open them too soon. pic.twitter.com/T2eUoC9rfB — Seph Lawless (@seph_lawless) May 14, 2020





have yall seen these photos from a primary school in france? this is so scary... i feel like we’re living in one of those dystopian movies like divergent or the hunger games pic.twitter.com/WcU861K5ed — becky ! (@softlyeiIish) May 13, 2020





Je ne m’en remets pas.

Cette image est un crève coeur.

N’appelons pas ça « école » pic.twitter.com/Trlj0jjyVQ — Laurence De Cock (@laur_dc1) May 12, 2020





Primary school in France.



How traumatic is this?

. pic.twitter.com/COqLfhpUJp — TheoGriff in #Estepona 🙋‍♂️ (@Theo_Griff) May 14, 2020





It's like something out of a Wrinkle in Time.



"Children at a primary school in France playing alone in chalk ‘isolation zones’ to maintain social distancing"



From Toby Young at Lockdown Scepticshttps://t.co/J0K4GxOdgi pic.twitter.com/bcOQPmZd2W — Mahound's Paradise (@MahoundParadise) May 13, 2020

As scary and dystopian as it is, it is probably what our futures will look like - until there is a vaccine or coronavirus is eradicated completely.

