BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Kids in France are Back in School and They're Playing in 'Boxes'. Is This the Future?

Image credits: Twitter/Lionel Top.

Image credits: Twitter/Lionel Top.

The picture of kids being separated by chalk outline of boxes started going viral on Twitter, with people finding it eerily similar to imagined dystopias.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 9:24 AM IST
Share this:

The new novel coronavirus pandemic has swept through the world, and forced people to be socially-distant and confined within their homes.

While prejudice against people with the disease, and racism against Asians have drastically increased, the world is finally beginning to live with the reality of the disease: economies are slowly restarting, and people are finally coming out of their homes.

However, lives are resuming keeping the invisible infection in mind - people are wearing masks and social-distancing.

In France, schools, including primary ones are re-opening. A picture from one of the schools, posted by Lionel Top, a TV journalist in France, showed how children were put in literal chalk boxes for playtime, and asked to social distance.


"To ensure respect for distances, while taking advantage of recreation, the teaching team drew squares on the ground for the little ones," he wrote. "The children play, dance, jump, laugh together ... but from this square. From what we have seen, they do not view it as a punishment."

Soon, the picture of kids being separated by chalk outline of boxes started going viral on Twitter, with people finding it eerily similar to imagined dystopias.






As scary and dystopian as it is, it is probably what our futures will look like - until there is a vaccine or coronavirus is eradicated completely.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading