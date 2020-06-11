Kids Pretend to be Anchors on 'Corona TV', Thank Sonu Sood for Helping Stranded Migrants

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a Messiah helping migrants stranded in Maharashtra reach their hometowns during the coronavirus outbreak in India. He has left no stone unturned in helping migrant workers and has even launched a helpline number for them.

From chartered flights to rescue migrants to daily buses, Sood has emerged as a hero for the migrant workers and he doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. When questioned about his intentions, Sood clarified that he does it purely out of love and because he too was a migrant when he came to Mumbai.

According to reports, Sood has helped over 18,000 migrants till date. His Twitter feed is filled with people mentioning him in tweets and asking for help. Till date, Sood hasn't let anyone down.

Now, two young girls, pretending to be anchors for 'Corona TV' have thanked Sood to express gratitude. In a video that was uploaded by Twitter user Shikha Misra, two girls can be seen addressing the camera with a microphone in their hands. They thank Sood for his tireless efforts and wish him good health in the future.

Sood also shared the video and wrote, "Cutest anchors ever. No one can beat the trp’s of your Channel."

Cutest anchors ever. No one can beat the trp’s of your Channel. https://t.co/DnWec8C42u — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

The video has now gone viral on social media. Here's how people reacted to it:

