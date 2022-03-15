Kid's Viral Rant About 'Relationship Breaker' Puttu Leaves Keralites in Splits

We all have had to deal with that one 'easy to make' food item that's cooked more often than it should be in our homes. It becomes part of the staple diet not because of our liking but because of the sheer ease in the process of making. But there's a limit to the number of times you can have that particular food daily and this student from a recent viral tweet had reached that limit. So when the exam question paper asked to write a paragraph on 'The Food I Don't Like', the student could not stop himself/herself from ranting about Puttu, a popular breakfast item in Kerala.

The hilarious yet cute creative paragraph was shared online by a Twitter user going by the name Elina- Mostly Ranting. Listing a set of problems with puttu, the student hilariously accuses the breakfast item of being a reason for breaking relationships. The paragraph starts by describing puttu as a “Kerala food made of rice' that the student's mother ends up making daily. But that's not even the problem here. The paragraph further narrates how the breakfast item becomes hard like a 'rock' in just five minutes of being served and the student's requests for another food item aren't even entertained. 'They will not make another also and then I will starve, and fight and she (the mother) will scold me, and I will cry," read the paragraph where the student also blamed the breakfast item for breaking relationships: “Puttu breaks relationship."

Check out the tweet here:

Puttu breaks relationship pic.twitter.com/Bu10LkZfG3— Elina - Mostly Ranting (@LawyerInBaking) March 12, 2022

The tweet featuring in indeed creative paragraph went viral in no time and garnered nearly 7 thousand likes along with a flood of reactions on the internet. Netizens expressed their sympathies with the child who wrote this letter and narrate their stories of puttu. “This is true. Dry puttu is the worst (and I've been guilty of making it multiple times), " wrote a user in his reaction while others shared food items that have been a pain for them.

it was upma for me https://t.co/0eZkHar7wb— karthikraja (@karthikrajaeee) March 13, 2022

These kids have my heart https://t.co/T8EnUWSg0Z— Mehak Gaba (@MehakGaba2) March 13, 2022

She has that creative writing … By the way watte conclusion https://t.co/GhgHnSSapR— (@naanhp) March 13, 2022

However, not all were puttu haters, some users were quick to defend the breakfast item as well.

I've been having puttu every single morning and every single evening since the time I can remember (and I'm home). Such essays against puttu aren't appreciated.— Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) March 13, 2022

What food item takes the place of 'puttu' in your life?

