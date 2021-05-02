Kieron Pollard's Blitzkrieg in MI's Record Win Over CSK Has IPL Fans Applauding With Memes

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma were on a mission when they locked horns with Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Asked to bat first, CSK went ballistic, scoring a monumental total of 218 in their 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu starred with the bat in the yellows, smashing 7 maximums in his 27-ball 72. In response, Mumbai Indians pulled off their highest run chase in the history of IPL as they hunted down a target of 219 off the last ball of their innings to pull off a win that will go down in the history books.

Pollard was at his menacing best as he managed to score 87 off just 34 balls. This was laced with eight gigantic sixes and the impetus was timed rightly as Mumbai were placed brilliantly at 81/3 when he walked in to bat.

Pollard’s heroics were widely lauded as MI all-rounder’s performance earned him the much-deserved Player of the Match award. And a little away on social media, Pollard was greeted with fitting memes that summed up his contribution in MI’s famous win on Saturday night.

#CSKvsMI*CSk:- 218/4*Csk fans :- we will win this match.Kieron Pollard :- pic.twitter.com/pvJA8g4tPA — Dhavan kadia (@The_1_tweets) May 1, 2021

#CSKvMICsk fans thought they will win the match easilyPollard: pic.twitter.com/ul7xIMcMHZ— Prasad Remje (@munna_30_) May 1, 2021

How MI fans should thank Polly for carrying them in all matches. Take a Bow, Pollard.#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/UXShXG2ZqS— Ankit patel (@AnkitVadodariy2) May 1, 2021

Earlier Rohit Sharma (35 off 24) and Quinton de Kock (38 off 28) gave Mumbai the start they were looking for. Krunal Pandya too chipped in with 32 off 23 balls. Hardik Pandya and Jimmy Neesham were removed in quick succession but from there on Pollard took over.

