Kili Paul Honoured by Indian High Commission in Tanzania for Winning 'Millions of Hearts'

If you're looking for a personification of the expression ‘music transcends boundaries’, you need to look no further than Kili Paul. It is not uncommon for Indian music to go viral in other countries. Many westerners from the United States and Europe are now swaying their hips to popular Bollywood songs. Tanzanian duo Kili Paul and his sister have struck a special chord with desi netizens. He was already famous on the internet but now he has just been formally and officially recognised. While his clips have gained a large internet following, the artist's devotion to Bollywood has just been rewarded by the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb— Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

Diplomat Binaya Pradhan shared pictures from the High Commission’s office and wrote, “Today had a special visitor at the [High Commission of India in Tanzania]; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs.”

Paul, a Tanzanian national, works as a TikTok content creator. He and his sister Neema have dazzled Bollywood fans time and again by lip-syncing and grooving to some of the most popular songs. They also participated in the trending dance challenge from the hit film 'Pushpa'. The artist has a large fan base and has been praised by stars such as Sidharth Malhotra, Emraan Hashmi, and others. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha, and others are now following him on social media. After the tweet, netizens poured in congratulatory comments for Paul for receiving the honour. One comment called for recognition and honour for his sister too while another said that he felt proud about how Indian music entertained all over the world.

“Allow him to perform before or in front of famous and notary Bollywood artists in India, prepare him a visa with her sister, this will increase public awareness and cultural transformation as well as States corporation. TRUST ME," wrote one user while a Tanzanian national appreciated India’s love for Paul and added that he loved Indian music too.

Allow him to perfom before or infront of famous and notary bollywood artists in India prepare him a visa with her sister this will increase public awareness and cultural transformation as well as States corporation. TRUST ME.— Francis Samaito (@AdvSamaito) February 21, 2022

We appreciate your recognization for kilipaul, he truly present the love of Tanzanians to Indians songs and films. Me too I'm in love of Indian culture, songs and films. Namastee— Kashindye El-Nino (@Mr_EandP) February 21, 2022

Another comment talked about how praiseworthy it was that Paul represented his country and tradition through his attire.

