Kili Paul's Lip-Sync and Emoting are on Fleek in this Clip from 'Dhadkan' Song

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Pau have earned a huge following by performing on some of the most popular songs churned out by the Indian music industry. The creators have over 34 lakh followers on Instagram and all their videos do not fail to hit 10 lakh views, at least. Paul’s latest video, too, has gone viral as it takes netizens on a trip down memory lane. Paul, in the latest video, is performing on the very popular song ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se’, from the 2000 movie ‘Dhadkan’ starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty.

Sharing the video, Paul tagged the cast and the singers, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Kumar Sanu, in the caption and told his viewers to tag their loved ones in the comment section.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate more than 10 lakh views, and roughly 1.5 lakh likes. Netizens, like every other time, were mesmerised by Paul’s performance, especially his expressions. One user wrote, “Expression king of Hindi songs.” “Sensational,” wrote another. Apart from people who were complimenting Paul, many fans of the hit song also surfaced in the comment section.

Advertisement

Kili Paul quickly gained traction and became an internet sensation. His popularity broke records and even bagged him an honour from the Indian High Commission in Tanzania, the country where Kili belongs from.

Sharing a photo of him receiving the honour, Paul, in the caption, wrote, “I am happy being honoured by the High Commissioner of India in Tanzania. I love you, my Indian supporters, without you I wouldn’t be here.”

What do you think of Paul’s performance of the song?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.