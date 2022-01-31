Killer Whales Hunt Blue Whales in Western Australia, Says Study

In a first, scientists have documented the first three incidents of killer whales hunting blue whales. The killer whales participated in a coordinated and brutal attack and then ate the world’s largest animal. According to a study published in Marine Mammal Science, the killer whales, also known as orcas, were recorded killing and then feeding on blue whales in three separate incidents since 2019. All the attacks took place in Western Australia off Bremer Bay. The killer whales are known to prey on grey whales, dolphins, sea lions and great white sharks, but this recent study has confirmed that the marine creature has now added the blue whale to its diet. Notably, the killer whales off Bremer Bay are even observed to be hunting deep-diving beaked whales, yearling humpback whales and Antarctic minke whales as well.

As per a report by The Guardian, the hunter pod of killer whales consisted of several female whales and was even led by one of them in the three attacks. The event was observed from a commercial whale-watching vessel with the first hunting being recorded in 2019. In the first incident, experts had witnessed at least 12 orcas attacking a healthy blue whale which measured between 18 to 22 metres in length. The observers even noted something peculiar about their behaviour as, during the attack, one orca swam inside the mouth of the blue whale and devoured its tongue.

For the rest of the two attacks as well, the killer whales followed the same strategy of lining up together and forcing the blue whale to go below the surface. Moreover, they also ate the blue whale’s nutritious tongue in the three recordings.

According to one of the authors of the study, Robert Pitman, killer whales have an opportunistic behaviour when it comes to preying on mammals. And the recent observation, Robert added, could be just a return to normal as the blue whale population got better after centuries.

Scientists now hope that these discoveries will help understand how killer whales are affecting the blue whale population and shaping marine communities.

