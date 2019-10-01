'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'

For most of us, school meant meeting your closest friends every day, a whole lot of fun and figuring out ways to evade homework as far as possible. But things have changed now - schools, parents and consequently children are becoming more and more competitive. There's a constant pressure on the young ones to prove themselves, to outdo their classmates.

But as an advertisement by a school in Hyderabad shows, even toddlers and pre-schoolers will not be pardoned. Children as young as age three and four are being pushed into the rat race when they should be playing outside, watching cartoons and just taking it easy till real life kicks in.

According to viral photos on the internet, a school in Hyderabad, Priya Bharati High School has put up a banner of toppers in nursery, UKG and LKG.

The list features photos of kids who managed to top their class. But, erm, in what?

Nursery toppers...! ‍♂️ For what...Who’s drinking milk fast..? pic.twitter.com/dNkifWmrHZ — Krrissh Yadhu (@KrrisshYadhu) September 27, 2019

The tweet has enraged netizens who feel that toddlers should not be pitted against each other or forced to compete against each other, especially at such impressionable ages. This is what they had to say:

Tells you everything that is wrong about our primary school system! — Dr Mohan Kumar (@AmbMoKumar) September 29, 2019

ridiculous, let them play and have fun. We urgently need regulatory mechanism for pre-schools in the country. — sunisha (@sunishaahuja) September 29, 2019

Bachpan me hi inferiority complex bhar do andar. — Vijay Shukla (@VijayShukla07) September 28, 2019

These schools should be banned. Just imagine the pressure on children who couldn't make it here and their parents who take this as a matter of pride. These are not teachers but killers of childhood. — Dhiraj SIngla (@DhirajSIngla15) September 29, 2019

Some schools even have a graduation ceremony for students going from kindergarten to primary school.‍♀️ — Mrs Palakkadan (@Lotus2021) September 28, 2019

Just reducing the little Children to Rats. Preparing for the race where they will fail miserably in life. Taking away their childhood by such displays. It affects the psyche of parents which will be passed on to kids. — BornPatriot (@IamBornPatriot) September 28, 2019

Killing childhood — saurabh singh (@saurabh_singh27) September 28, 2019

Nursery topper ka amazon me placement hua 20 lakh ka . — Nipun (@nipun21gupta) September 28, 2019

As one person wrote, this picture symbolises everything that is messed up about the education system in India. These kids are way too young to be burdened with the pressure of living up their parents' expectations. Can we just leave them alone and let them be what they're meant to be - children?

