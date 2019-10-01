Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'

According to viral photos on the internet, a school in Hyderabad, Priya Bharati High School has put up a banner of toppers in nursery, UKG and LKG.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'
According to viral photos on the internet, a school in Hyderabad, Priya Bharati High School has put up a banner of toppers in nursery, UKG and LKG.

For most of us, school meant meeting your closest friends every day, a whole lot of fun and figuring out ways to evade homework as far as possible. But things have changed now - schools, parents and consequently children are becoming more and more competitive. There's a constant pressure on the young ones to prove themselves, to outdo their classmates.

But as an advertisement by a school in Hyderabad shows, even toddlers and pre-schoolers will not be pardoned. Children as young as age three and four are being pushed into the rat race when they should be playing outside, watching cartoons and just taking it easy till real life kicks in.

According to viral photos on the internet, a school in Hyderabad, Priya Bharati High School has put up a banner of toppers in nursery, UKG and LKG.

The list features photos of kids who managed to top their class. But, erm, in what?

The tweet has enraged netizens who feel that toddlers should not be pitted against each other or forced to compete against each other, especially at such impressionable ages. This is what they had to say:

As one person wrote, this picture symbolises everything that is messed up about the education system in India. These kids are way too young to be burdened with the pressure of living up their parents' expectations. Can we just leave them alone and let them be what they're meant to be - children?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram