Kim Jong Un Asks People to 'Eat Less' as North Korea Faces Acute Food Shortage

The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, has asked the people of North Korea to eat less till 2025, citing the food shortage in the nation. Since the advent of the pandemic, North Korea closed its national boundaries for the supplies of goods from China. Moreover, the stringent sanctions on this East-Asian country, aimed at controlling the nuclear and weapon programme, also contributed to the food resources running dry. Officials are christening the foreseen period of famine as ‘Arduous March,’ a term that finds its roots in the famine that hit North Korea after the fall of the Soviet Union, taking as many as 3 million lives. In June, Kim Jong Un addressed a meeting of senior leaders, where he officially acknowledged the crippling condition of the country’s food resources.

North Korea is also prone to heavy downpours and typhoons that created a situation of crisis in various provinces of the country. In an interview with Radio Free Asia, a source said, “The authorities stated at the neighbourhood watch unit meeting that the food crisis would continue until 2025. They also stated that the reopening customs between North Korea and China resuming before 2025 has a very low probability.”

“Telling us to endure hardships till 2025 is the same as telling us to starve to death. Distrust and resentment at the authorities are rampant among citizens as they said that we should reduce the amount of food we eat and tighten our belts more than ever,” the source added.

As the situation worsens in the country and the food crisis urgency increases, talks regarding reviewing the international sanctions imposed on the nuclear programmes of North Korea, reported Express UK. Tomas Ojea Quintana, an Argentinian lawyer, and a United Nations Rapporteur in North Korea are the prime advocates for the review demands.

Earlier, Kim Jong Un had reportedly termed K-pop or Korean pop music, the popular music genre from South Korea a ‘vicious cancer’ which was corrupting the nation’s youth and their culture, keeping in line with the country’s crackdown on ‘capitalistic lifestyle’ and Western influences on youths. The state-run newspaper had recently warned the nation of doing more to stop “capitalistic culture from seeping into the country," as was reported by South Korean broadcaster Yonhap news agency.

The New York Times reported that Kim Jong Un said the music and its influence harmed the ‘attire, hairstyles, speeches, behaviours’ of North Koreans and that it could also make North Korea ‘crumble like a damp wall.’

