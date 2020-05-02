Kim Jong Un Just Reappeared amid Death Rumours. You Can Delete Your Memes.

He's alive.

Kim Jong Un is alive. The health of the Supreme Leader of North Korea has been a subject of great interest among people around the world. He finally made a public appearance after a gap of 20 days, cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer factory, KCNA reported Saturday.

Kim attended the event on Friday in Sunchon, near the capital Pyongyang, where "all the participants broke into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!'" at the sight of seeing their leader, the Korean Central news agency reported.

This comes after media outlets juggled for three weeks between Kim being seriously ill or possibly dead. News reports that ran after he was last spotted on April 11 claimed that he had undergone heart surgery. Some reported that Kim was in a vegetative state, while others broke the news of him being dead. The online speculations about his health took a massive turn when he was last "spotted" at a resort.

Quashing all those rumours on Friday, Kim's appearance in flesh and photos that circulated after on social media generated a considerable amount of noise on Twitter.





Twitterati who had bid goodbye to the leader of the nuclear-armed nation with morbid memes earlier were left in disbelief after the ribbon-cutting pictures hit the microblogging site.





