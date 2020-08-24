Kim Jong Un 'Mocking' Death Frequently Has Given Internet New Life With Memes

Reports have surfaced again that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has slipped into coma after health complications and that his sister Kim Yo Jong is set to take reins of the country. The sensational claim about Kim's health was made by former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung Chang Song-min, according to the New York Post.

Chang claimed that Kim is seriously ill amid speculation about his limited public appearances this year. “I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” he was quoted as saying by the South Korean media.

However, the speculation about Kim's falling health happened earlier this year too and his sister was the also said to take control of the country after him.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with reactions to the news of Kim Jong Un's health complications, which were reported earlier too. In fact, this looks like a deja vu of the earlier reports. Here are some reactions to Jong Un's health:

Kim Jong Un every month ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ekqyoEmgUX — Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) August 24, 2020

kim jong un coming back from the dead for the 4th time pic.twitter.com/3ES3T9TXGc — kuro (@ninetailsdemon) August 24, 2020

No one: Kim Jong Un after dying for the 6th time this year: pic.twitter.com/jrHPqp5ph4 — Ryan Warne (@thouartvandelay) August 24, 2020

No One Kim Jong Un everytime - pic.twitter.com/ZLaeP3LEN6 — स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर (@explorerhoon) August 24, 2020

RIP Kim Jong Un who died for the sixth time this year. May he finally find peace. pic.twitter.com/amTmD5v8GY — Jacob (@jevaldm) August 24, 2020

Anyone think Kim Jong Un has been dead for a while? — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) August 24, 2020

the way kim jong un has died 7 times this year pic.twitter.com/wIFFaR8ZUY — faith✩ like/rt (@kunmetaI) August 24, 2020

People thinking, this time Kim Jong Un will die. Kim Jong Un : pic.twitter.com/BaGCtK1oqV — Sudhir Maurya (@_sharif_ladka_) August 24, 2020

kim jong un’s top generals at his third funeral waiting for him to come out of his coffin again pic.twitter.com/HdwQF5Dmg8 — eugene (@whyugene) August 24, 2020

Kim Jong Un The person who can beat death pic.twitter.com/FHL6PsY1uU — Tonishark (@Tonishark3) August 24, 2020

I thin Kim Jong Un has died for the 12th time this year. Or he is in his 6th coma. pic.twitter.com/vmxHPUXApY — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) August 24, 2020

According to reports, Kim Jong Un has given his sister, Kim Yo Jong, partial authority to oversee "general state affairs" in order to ease the North Korean leader's workload, according to South Korean intelligence.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) told the country's lawmakers that Kim Jong Un's decision to transfer more power to his younger sister further bolstered the argument that she is now the country's "de-facto second in command," but does not take away from the fact that Kim Jong Un is still the ultimate authority and exercises "absolute power," according to the office of Representative Kim Byung-kee, who attended the NIS briefing.