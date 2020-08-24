BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Kim Jong Un 'Mocking' Death Frequently Has Given Internet New Life With Memes

Reports have surfaced again that North Korea's Kim Jong Un has slipped into coma.

Former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung Chang Song-min said that Kim Jong Un has slipped into coma after his sister took the partial authority of North Korea.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Reports have surfaced again that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has slipped into coma after health complications and that his sister Kim Yo Jong is set to take reins of the country. The sensational claim about Kim's health was made by former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung Chang Song-min, according to the New York Post.

Chang claimed that Kim is seriously ill amid speculation about his limited public appearances this year. “I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” he was quoted as saying by the South Korean media.

However, the speculation about Kim's falling health happened earlier this year too and his sister was the also said to take control of the country after him.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with reactions to the news of Kim Jong Un's health complications, which were reported earlier too. In fact, this looks like a deja vu of the earlier reports. Here are some reactions to Jong Un's health:

According to reports, Kim Jong Un has given his sister, Kim Yo Jong, partial authority to oversee "general state affairs" in order to ease the North Korean leader's workload, according to South Korean intelligence.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) told the country's lawmakers that Kim Jong Un's decision to transfer more power to his younger sister further bolstered the argument that she is now the country's "de-facto second in command," but does not take away from the fact that Kim Jong Un is still the ultimate authority and exercises "absolute power," according to the office of Representative Kim Byung-kee, who attended the NIS briefing.

