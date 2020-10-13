BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Kim Jong-un Sheds Tears and Apologises to North Korea, Twitter Wonders if it's the End of the World

Kim Jong un sheds tears while speaking. Photo: Reuters

Kim Jong-un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea, broke down in tears in a rare display of emotions on Monday.

Buzz Staff

Kim Jong-un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea, broke down in tears in a rare display of emotions on Monday. The emotional side of the North Korean leader, whose alleged illness followed by rumours of death and subsequent "resurrection" have been the talking points this year, took the world by surprise.

A video taken at a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party shows Kim Jong-un taking off his glasses and wiping tears, according to reports.

“Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily,” the Korea Times quoted him as saying. “I am really sorry for that.”

“Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives," he said.

Many found it a tad difficult to digest that Kim Jong-un was actually crying while apologising - both highly uncharacteristic.

Earlier this year, there were several reports which suggested that the North Korean leader had been ill and had even stepped into a coma after health complications. Reports speculated that his sister, Kim Yo Jong is set to take reins of the country. Other bizarre reports also suggested that Kim Jong-un was using a body double because he had taken ill.

