GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online

Googling 'Kim Kardashian' may not be as safe anymore!

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 2, 2018, 10:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
Googling 'Kim Kardashian' may not be as safe anymore!
Loading...
Tried Googling 'Kim Kardashian' to keep up with the drama unfolding in her real and reel life?

Or looked up Ruby Rose to know more about her The Orange Is The New Black character? Well, if you did, you could be in trouble. According to McAfee's 'Most Dangerous Celebrities 2018', doing so isn't safe - in fact, it's the most dangerous thing to do.

While these Internet celebrities are searched for online on an almost daily basis, McAfee's 'Most Dangerous Celebrities of 2018' shows that these are the most dangerous terms to search for online.

McAfee measured how there are several search results with a celebrity name that links to potentially malicious sites.

In the UK version of this, Kim Kardashian tops the list. In the US version, Ruby Rose tops the list.

Image: McAfee

A Google Trends search showed how these celebrities were consistently searched for throughout the course of 2018 at a consistently high rate.

kim kardarshian

In fact, Ruby Rose's searches has even spiked in recent times.

ruby rose

Despite the potential phishing sites spiking the results, it is obvious that people are still interested in these celebrities, which makes it easy for dangerous sites to mask themselves with these celebrities in their search terms.

Interestingly, Kapil Sharma topped the 2017 India version of this list.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...