Kim Kardashian Breaks Down After Kanye West Gifts Her Recovered Sex Tape Footage

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian broke into tears as she revealed to her family that Kanye West recovered the remaining footage of her infamous sex tape. The revelation was made by Kim in the latest episode of her reality TV show ‘The Kardashians’. The sex tape, which featured Kim and rapper Ray J, was leaked and had gone viral back in 2007. According to a report in The Sun, the latest episode showed the TV star sobbing as she was gifted the sex tape by her ex. Kim called her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian to her hotel room where Kanye was already present.

“I just travelled to get something for Kim. That’s what she wants to show you,” the rapper said to the family. Following this, Kim shared that Kanye just flew back last night and gave her “all of the sex tape back.”

An emotional Kim then unzipped the suitcase and took a desktop out of it along with the hard drive inside it. “He flew home and got the computer, it was on a hard drive,” Kim said. She added that Kanye actually met Ray J at the airport and managed to obtain the footage.

On this week's episode of #TheKardashians, Kim Kardashian broke down in tears after Kanye West recovered the rest of the sex tape from Ray J. https://t.co/cfXaycKXrV— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 28, 2022

Looking at the cameras, Kim said acknowledged that Kanye did that not only for her but for the kids too. Kim asserted that she wants to shield her four kids as much as she can. “If I have the power to or Kanye has the power to, it is the most important thing to me,” she added.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, Kim expressed that the gesture by Kanye meant a lot to her. Kim’s mother, Kris, too was grateful to Kanye and appreciated his efforts in bringing back the footage.

However, later, Kim revealed to the audience that the footage was not explicit and instead showed her and the rapper sitting at a nightclub and restaurant.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.