Kim Kardashian Clears Baby Bar Exam in Fourth Attempt and Internet is Taking Her Case

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian took to social media to surprise her fans with the news of her passing the baby bar exam on her fourth try. In elaborate social media posts, Kim talked about her difficult journey and how proud she was of her achievement. The baby bar exam is California’s First-Year Law Students’ Examination, which is required of aspiring lawyers to clear before they embark on the journey of being an attorney. The test is for aspiring lawyers who do not attend an accredited law school, according to Money Control. Kim had failed the exam thrice that included her testing positive for Covid-19 during her last attempt. Sharing the news, the 41-year-old said, “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

While the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s fans were delighted and hailed her, there were some hilarious reactions to her passing the exam in her fourth attempt.

Have a look:

OMFGGGG I JUST ATE A BABY SNICKERS BAR!!Looking in the mirror, I’m proud that I didn’t go for the king-sized, because that’s too much nougat for anybody. https://t.co/N2WRkw5Zhn pic.twitter.com/qqNTi7sHlS — Alex Luckey (@ItsAlexLuckey) December 13, 2021

Dawg look at my lawyer I’m going to jail https://t.co/RpyuJnnPXL— Ghislaine Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@DahliaZahava) December 13, 2021

We busy congratulating Megan now wait your turn https://t.co/NozVKbusbM pic.twitter.com/rpV1kZLdpv— Queenvs 444 (@queenvstl) December 13, 2021

Me after getting represented by Kim Kardashian https://t.co/oD0QtZT0IH pic.twitter.com/IBSoXSTKZC— Deezy 🌩 (@DozManDark) December 13, 2021

Kim Kardashian failing an exam because she was distracted by her crazy ex is probably the most relatable thing she’s ever done.— Camille Corbett (@TheWittyGirl) December 13, 2021

Kim’s studying law to save money on divorce lawyers https://t.co/9pvvSimoQH— Lewis Spears (@LewSpears) December 14, 2021

Pete Davidson: “You’ll be hearing from my lawyer.”The Lawyer: https://t.co/YBCH5Qh104 — Too Much Context FreddyG (@OrangeFreddyG) December 13, 2021

Concluding a long Twitter thread while announcing the news, Kim said, “Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

