Kim Kardashian Faces Heat For Losing 7kg So She Could Fit into Met Gala Dress

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala on Monday night. While many are applauding her for the look, there are also many people who have been criticising her for reducing her weight to fit in that dress. Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s golden dress while Pete Davidson stuck to a traditional black suit. The outfit was one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses which she wore while singing “Happy Birthday" to the US President John F Kennedy in 1962. Kim Kardashian admitted, “I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, “Give me three weeks. I had to lose 16 pounds down today. It was such a challenge." She is now receiving backlash for openly talking about a seemingly “unhealthy" weight tactic at a time when there are women out there suffering from weight and body-image issues. Have a look:

Kim Kardashian’s comments on losing 16 pounds in 3 weeks are vile. Glorifying rapid weight loss when so many young women follow and admire her, no wonder eating disorders are rife. She should not be broadcasting it ever, let alone to her followers. #MetGala2022— Rachel Murray (@raymurr614) May 3, 2022

i’m gonna say it and no one can change my mind:fuck kim kardashian for deciding she NEEDED to wear a historical dress & then publicizing her extremely unhealthy weight loss to achieve that. the kardashians are already responsible for so many unhealthy beauty standards. fuck this— aly!! is STREAMING WD (TV) (@ninjaravioli7) May 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe’s dress was not iconic, more so disappointing. She looked beautiful, but she lost weight in such an unhealthy way to fit in, which is a horrible example — and Marilyn Monroe had much more of a positive impact — Casey ❁ (@caseymarieq) May 3, 2022

i know it’s not the first or the last time kim kardashian will talk about weight loss & body image in horrible ways but the video of her proudly saying she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks to fit into her met gala dress does not sit right w me. there’s no way to do that in any healthy way.— cath (@cathalyse) May 3, 2022

The fact that @KimKardashian, knowing the mass influence she has on humans around the world, would publicly announce, and “essentially encourage” rapid and dramatic weight loss for a “look”, is incredibly disappointing, extremely problematic, and ultimately really sad.— Asia Ver (@AsiaVeryHawt) May 3, 2022

This, however, is not the first time when Kim has set what seems like an unrealistic body standard to many. Few years ago, she came out with the trend of a huge butt with a small waist, thinner arms but fuller thighs. According to People, the dress has been displayed in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Talking to La La Anthony, Vogue’s correspondent on the red carpet, Kardashian, while speaking about the dress, said, “Well, this is Marilyn Monroe’s dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.” The SKIMS owner continued, “I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves."

