Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hermes Bag Painted by Daughter North amid Painting Drama

Amid the controversy regarding Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's painting skills, the model-entrepreneur came forward to support her daughter by showing off Hermes Herbag, which was painted by her. The bag was gifted to Kim on her 34th birthday.

On February 8, Kim shared a picture on her Instagram story of a landscape painting, claiming that her 7-year-old daughter, North painted it. However, people on the internet had a hard time believing that a 7-year-old could paint like that and tweeted about it. The artwork was being compared to famous painter, Bob Ross.

The 40-year-old Kim took to Instagram to remind everyone that her daughter has been painting for years now and shared a picture of a hand-painted Hermes bag that her husband Kanye West had gifted her. Kanye had gifted Kim a leather-trimmed canvas Herbag which costs $3,775, on her 34th birthday in October 2014.

Talking to Us Weekly at the time, Kim said that she had no idea that it was painted by North and she thought that it was this new artist who had painted the purse, but then she found out that it was her daughter. She also shared that after receiving the bag, there was a message on her computer that said ‘Play’ and it was a video of North painting the bag for her.

To put all the trolls to rest, Kim flaunted the picture of the bag and called it a ‘masterpiece'.She said that she just wanted to look at this masterpiece and told that the bag was painted by her daughter, North, when she wasn’t even 1-year-old. She added that she knew that her daughter would be such a great artist.

After Kim shared the amazing painting by North a few days back, the internet doubted the claims and questioned if the 7-year-old could paint like Bob Ross.

After a number of tweets expressed their skepticism, Kimand her best friend, Tracy Romulus, spoke on the matter.

Even the daughter of North’s art teacher came forward in support of the 7 year old to state that the painting was, in fact, made by the baby girl.