Kim Kardashian Has a Sink With No Basin in it. Here's How it Works.
Kim Kardashian recently shared a picture of her sink, which caught the Internet's attention for the absolute lack of something essential in a sink - a basin.
No, really. Minimalist design is taking over the world, where people are trying to make everything as sleek as simple as possible. While home decor enthusiasts are trying to step up their game, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just took the trophy for minimalism home.
Sorry for the 'sinking' feeling you're probably feeling, but they're confusing the entire world with their sink. Which.. is.. well, it's less of a sink and more of a flat-top marble counter.
Recently, the Internet couldn't stop gushing about Kim Kardashian's new sink which was unveiled during her 'home tour.' Partly because of its sleek design, but mostly because of how it lacks a basin. That's right. There's a sink, but no basin. When images of this sink surfaced, it left Twitter very very confused, and with a few hundred thousand questions about how it worked.
can someone PLEASE explain the sinks at kim & kanye's house pic.twitter.com/bFqi1fpNkl— sin citi (@djcoochnbooch) April 11, 2019
Cc @SayBiblePodcast pic.twitter.com/0wqAzVVlnm— K. Elizabeth (@kathleenelee) April 13, 2019
This argument makes so much more sense now pic.twitter.com/jhBfGAJkqT— Tons of Fun (@tokenbeigechick) April 13, 2019
Twitter also turned sleek sleuths to try and figure out how the sink existed, or worked.
Can’t wash dishes if there’s no place to put the dishes pic.twitter.com/Qwd0XJkXen— Tony (@righteouschill) April 13, 2019
I don’t have this, but I can explain my knock-off model. Basically, it works by tipping over a glass of water and pouring it all over the countertop.— Bette Says (@suckitcrawford) April 13, 2019
Sink is a concave conical engraving into the marble with a drainage hole about 10 inches from the faucet. You can see the drainage. It's like a slide that gets more narrow as it approaches the drain.— M (@snarksmcd) April 13, 2019
They're called sink covers. The 2 dark spots are where you put ur fingers to lift them off— True indeed... (@KeepDopeAlive) April 13, 2019
you all need to look closely, the countertop is not flat so the water flows to the small slot drain, it may not be for everyone but i think it is really cool— Peter DeWitt (@Wits_end_DeWitt) April 15, 2019
However, Twitter didn't get the answer right. Some detectives missed it by a very slim chance. Kim took to Instagram to explain how the sink actually works. On her story, she gave a 'bathroom tour' while simultaneously saying how it was designed by Kanye along with other designers.
While we now know how this futuristic technology works, and know we've kept up with the Kardashians, we also know that the chances of us being able to afford this minimalist sink anytime soon are very, slim.
