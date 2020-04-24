Kim Kardashian Has Pissed Off Desis Again By Posting Photo Wearing Bangles and Maang Tikka

There's culture appreciation, and then there's culture appropriation.





Kim Kardhashian is definitely not part of the former. A new picture of herself which the reality-show star posted on Twitter has become the source of flak, for the simple reason - it's definitely not culture appreciation.

The picture shows Kardhashian dressed in a colour-block grey outfit, consisting of a crop top and a long skirt. Along with it, she sported gold bangles and a gold maang tika.

She captioned the picture with just a thermometer emoji, indicative of how 'hotness.'





And it got hot all right. Just probably not from her photo. Desi's started soon getting angry at the blatant culture appropriation.

Culture vulture appropriating everything she sees, how very cute of you — ⁷ -- (@ot7sIut) April 23, 2020

Pagal aurat — Manu⁷ || BTSwift♡ (@Namtay_G) April 23, 2020





Ummm anyway, here’s a REAL Desi womanpic.twitter.com/HsKeKAwnoc — • (@_wongkarwai_) April 23, 2020

What kim thought she was serving. Anyway, Stan Kareena Kapoor !



pic.twitter.com/aR00x2vtzV — Arya⁷ is JOONIE’S BONSAI ☘️ (@Arya_fanfics) April 23, 2020

Kim didi it's not too late to delete it — vaishnavi (@ElvisStressley_) April 23, 2020

culture appropriation culture appropriation culture appropriation — tanisha (@tanishahearts) April 23, 2020





Chalo didi kuch chappal tum pe bhi phekungi. Yeh bhi desi aadat hi toh hai — bismi ⁷ / NSFR (@cadburyggukie) April 23, 2020

You are not the Mastani you think you are. Its cringing stop it. pic.twitter.com/AsyFe3r2Vb — ShyGuyMonny⁷ ✨ (@JoonieMonniPooh) April 23, 2020





If just the obvious reaction from desis wasn't enough to convince you, this is not the first time she has done it.





She was earlier accused of appropriating Japanese culture. And black hairstyles. And black hairstyles AGAIN.

Also, on her reality TV show, she called Indian food 'disgusting.' She also, appropriated the mang tikka earlier, as well, and wore the traditional Indian ornament to a church service.

In fact, she's done this so many times that simply Googling 'Kim Kardashian culture appropriation' brings out the sheer number of instances where she has appropriated culture and been called out for it.

Yet, despite the claims and the outrage, Kardashian continues to be a serial offender.