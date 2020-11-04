Kim Kardashian Just Voted in US Elections 2020 but it May Not be for Husband Kanye West

American television personality Kim Kardashian on Wednesday informed her 67 million Twitter followers that she had voted in the US Elections 2020 and urged her fans to do go out and do the same.

"I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line," Kim wrote on her Twitter page.

While she did not explicitly mention who her vote went for, her Twitter timeline suggests that the celebrity did not vote for her husband and singer Kanye West.

Why? Because a quick glance at Kim's Twitter page shows her "liking" a tweet by American rapper Kid Cudi who in his post wrote: "Vote for Biden if you a real one."

In fact, Kim also shared a message about voter hotlines from Democratic vice presidential contender Kamala Harris.

What's wrong in voting or endorsing the Democratic Party led by Joe Biden?

Kim's husband Kanye is also in the presidential race for the next US President and the singer voted for himself on Wednesday. He subsequently tweeted saying: "voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust… me." He later posted a video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot.

So did Kim not vote for Kanye? Twitter thinks so.

43-year-old Kanye West, once Donald Trump's staunch supporter, kicked off his own campaign back in July.