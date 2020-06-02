Kim Kardashian Offers to Help Girl Injured by Rubber Bullets in Anti-racist Protests

Model, businesswoman Kim Kardashian has stepped forward and offered help to a girl who was hit by rubber bullets fired by police during protests against George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

"This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it," she wrote on Twitter seeking to get more information about the injured girl. A picture of the girl's face shows her face disfigured and part of her forehead completely damaged.

This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it. pic.twitter.com/37zA65QXau — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2020

Protests have erupted in major US cities after last week's killing of African-American George Floyd in police custody. Authorities imposed curfews on dozens of cities across the United States, the most since the aftermath of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in 1968 — also during an election campaign and in the upheaval of anti-war demonstrations.

In New York City, where store windows were smashed, police arrested about 350 people and 30 officers suffered minor injuries during clashes. Mayor Bill de Blasio said police conduct was being investigated, with videos showing a police vehicle lurching into a crowd of protesters who were pelting it with debris in Brooklyn.

(With inputs from Reuters)