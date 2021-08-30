Kim Kardashian’s Freudian slip moment may be here. Late on Sunday, US Rapper Kanye West finally released his tenth studio album ‘Donda.’ The album, named after Kanye’s late mother, Donda West, was initially set to be released on July 24, 2020, but was later delayed indefinitely for a year with different release dates. Following a listening party at Soldier Field on August 27, the album was finally released, and ‘Donda’ has now arrived on all music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, etc. Ahead of the release, however, the streaming part became the talk of the town. The guest list at the listening party included artists like The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Jay Electronica, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Jadakiss, Jay-Z, and Lauryn Hill, among others. It also included Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s wife, who is in the middle of a divorce proceeding with him.

What stood out at the party was Kim wearing a new wedding dress as she appeared alongside Kanye. It didn’t end at just that - the couple appeared to renew their wedding vows at the event. A source, however, told E! News that it didn’t mean the couple was getting back together. “The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song. It was not a vow renewal. There is still so much love between the two, but they aren’t reconciling," the source added.

Kim, however, had continued to help her husband promote his album, which he finished making just weeks ago while living inside a stadium. Kim even went ahead and shared videos of Donda on her Instagram story to promote the album — and here’s where she messed up. The screengrab of the video she posted showed that while Kim was indeed streaming the album, she was doing it on mute. Fans were too quick to note the volume bar was set to zero at the bottom of the screen.

Kim Kardashian really said "This Donda Album just hits different on mute" pic.twitter.com/HCVW2aSDCA— Strawhat Rui (@MrRuidiazYT) August 29, 2021

not kim kardashian listening to donda on mute 😭 pic.twitter.com/RTxGuXtiWe— arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) August 29, 2021

everyone learn from miss kim kardashian and listen to donda on mute 😁☝️ pic.twitter.com/01WyLD1NSf— enaya⁷ (@sklluvaffairr) August 29, 2021

my mood today is kim kardashian listening to kanye west’s new album on mute— violet⁷ 🧈👅 (@lovrnamgi) August 29, 2021

So #DONDA is out so good so far. Should I put my phone 📱 on mute just like @KimKardashian to get the full effect? pic.twitter.com/zBWyn5Xey0— jennica (@RENNIDOLL) August 29, 2021

Why was Kim Kardashian listening to her (ex) husband’s album on mute?💀#DONDA pic.twitter.com/ViwiZqneTC— Honorable Koseni😞 (@shinratenseixi) August 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian West shares her streaming Donda… on mute #DONDA pic.twitter.com/L0tlheb72M— PopDrug (@PopDrug) August 29, 2021

bro I’m crying kim kardashian is playing donda on mute pic.twitter.com/xqCwXmAgw5— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) August 29, 2021

News18 checked Kardashian’s Instagram stories to see that she did, in fact, share the album on mute. Kim has since deleted the Instagram stories off her profile, leaving only a video with a swipe up link to the album instead.

Kanye’s album ‘Donda’ features songs sprawled across 26 tracks. Running at 1 hour and 48 minutes, it also comes with alternate versions of songs heard from the listening events. The album was released through GOOD Music and was distributed by Def Jam Recordings. Fans of the couple have also found several songs in the album, which could be hinted at his relationship to Kim and their marriage.

