Kim Kardashian Recreates Iconic 'Elle Woods Harvard Video' from 'Legally Blonde' on Halloween

Kardashian recreated the famous scene from the 2001 Hollywood hit 'Legally Blonde starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods.

November 1, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
Kim Kardashian Recreates Iconic 'Elle Woods Harvard Video' from 'Legally Blonde' on Halloween
Kim Kardashian-West just made her fans as well as all 90s kids ecstatic on Halloween with her ode to actress Reese Witherspoon's famous "Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay".

On Halloween, Kardashian recreated the famous scene from the 2001 Hollywood hit 'Legally Blonde' starring Witherspoon as Elle Woods, the ultra-stylish, rich and sassy girl who loved nothing more than her chihuahua and he Harvard Law degree.

However, before Woods becomes a successful lawyer and a role model for impressionable young girls everywhere, she has to film and send a video essay to Harvard Law School. The unusual acceptance video stars with Elle in a hot pink bikini in a pool.

Not one to go for the low key, Kardashian went the whole haul and dressed up in identical costumes to recreate the iconic video.

The video has been going viral on Twitter with many fans recalling the oomph and confidence with which Elle had won not just the best wardrobe award and respect of the legal world but also audiences' hearts.

Here's is the original 2001 clip from Legally Blonde.

Why was the video so iconic?

Legally Blonde released in the pre-social media world of 2001 when the conversation about gender and equality were just beginning to go become part of mainstream film culture. In that sense, many critics look at Legally Blonde, a film often dismissed as a "chick-flick", as a truly feminist film, though it did not assert itself in that way at the time.

The film basically tracks the story of rich, pretty girl who is only expected to look good. But the character rises above the tropes and manages to slay as a lawyer, proving that looks really do not matter when it comes to skill.

