Kim Kardashian Removes Mobile Game Level Based on 'Megxit’ After Backlash

After backlash and accusations of cashing in on the ‘Megxit’, Kim Kardashian has removed the level from her smartphone game which was allegedly based on Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s exit from the Royal Family. The former reality show star launched the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood app in 2014, allowing players to become A-list celebrities. However, its latest addition, Royal Runaways level contains characters that bear resemblance to real-life Royals.

It features a character Princess Bianca, allegedly based on Meghan, who announces that she and her husband Prince Aston want to quit royal life. The duo also gives an all-revealed interview, much like Oprah Winfrey interview, which angers The Queen.

In a clip shared by The Sun , Princess Bianca can be seen talking to the host of an interview and says she must watch her words ‘carefully’.Prince Aston has welcomed her into the Royal Family, but unfortunately,’ she couldn’t ‘say the same about everyone in his family.’

Bianca’s character, a black woman, just like Meghan’s African-American heritage, then says that The Queen is ‘a symbol of tradition’, but with time, traditions become outdated. She further talks about the ‘lack of freedom to pursue things that Prince Aston and she are passionate about’ before announcing their plans to make their exit.

Further into the clip, The Queen lashes out at the Prince for ‘digging into her family’s business on television’ and reprimands him to stay out of ‘affairs that do not concern him’ and terms the couple as ‘selfish and irresponsible.’

The similarities were caught by fans’ keen eyes who were quick to speak up against it. Following the backlash, Glu Mobile game makers removed the level and apologised. As per Daily Mail , a spokesperson of the makers said they didn’t intend to “direct any negativity towards any particular person or groups of people." They confirmed that the content is removed from the game.

A source claims that Kim was unaware of the Royal Runawayslevel and after the criticism, she “immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down." Kimis ‘disappointed’ over the incident and has ordered an internal investigation to ensure this doesn’t repeat, sources add.

