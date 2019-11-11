Take the pledge to vote

Kim Kardashian Reveals that Kanye West Once Paid Her $1 Million For Saying No to a Deal

The 39-year-old star further added that when she told her rapper husband about the deal and he asked her to give it a miss.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Kim Kardashian Reveals that Kanye West Once Paid Her $1 Million For Saying No to a Deal
The 39-year-old star further added that when she told her rapper husband about the deal and he asked her to give it a miss.

The Kardashian sisters know how to keep the fashion game to the point. From Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner, the entire clan turns heads over heels with their style statement and Instagram posts. Recently, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West made an appearance at The New York Times DealBook Conference, where the fashion mogul went to reveal that once Kanye gave her one million dollars to stop her from modeling for a rival fashion brand.

When asked about the power in saying no sometimes, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star decided to narrate a 'cute story'.

“I will say a cute story since my husband’s here. So there was a fast-fashion brand, a few of them, and they would knock off Yeezy all the time, his color palette, designs. So this fast-fashion brand offered me a million dollars for an Instagram post and I thought, ‘O.K., well that’s easy’ — just to wear clothes that I could pick, anything that I wanted, it’s a quick post," Kim was quoted as saying by NYT.

The 39-year-old star further added that when she told her rapper husband about the deal and he asked her to give it a miss. Understanding Kanye's concern, Kim said no to endorsement.

Unfolding the cutest part of the story, she added that on Mother's Day Kanye gave her an envelope and it had a check for a million dollars saying ‘thank you for not posting for the other brand,' the report added.

For those who don't know, Kim Kardashian is paid a hefty amount for a single post on Instagram. She earns close to $300,000 to $500,000 for endorsing products that belong to another company, reported Business Insider.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
