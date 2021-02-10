Kim Kardashian Shares Painting Created by 7-Year-Old Daughter North, Netizens Call it 'Fake'

Child prodigies are not rare. Paul Klee drew 'Woman with Parason' at before the age of six years. Salvadore Dali also started painting at the age of 6. But when reality TV star Kim Kardashian claimed that her and rapper Kanye West's daughter North allegedly painted a scenic canvas full of Bob Ross-like imagery, the internet was a bit more skeptical.

Kardashian shared an image of a finished painting depicting a beautiful landscape on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

The unbelievably impeccable painting that reminded many of the dreamy landscapes painted by television's Bob Ross, got many netizens speculating that Kim had shared a fake painting and forged North’s signature on it just to show off. The seven-year-old’s painting was too perfect for netizens to believe that she actually did it. One of the tweets mentioned that they would bet anything, even their life, to prove that the painting was not done by North.

I will bet anything (even my life) that this painting was not done by north west pic.twitter.com/aaegkDJJKO— Ethan (@sirconeus) February 8, 2021

the fact that kim photoshopped north’s signature on this like girl.... she did not paint that pic.twitter.com/5DC8Lbb1FZ— (@howtohydrate) February 9, 2021

After the accusations started leveling up, Kim posted a statement on her Instagram Story where she slammed the people who were doubting her child’s talent. The 40-year-old owner of Skims warned in bold capital letters that people should not play with her when it comes to her children. She went on to explain that her daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.

Kim further mentioned that her seven-year-old daughter “worked incredibly hard” on her painting which took several weeks to complete. She said that as a proud mom, she wanted to share North'swork with everyone, but instead of praising her work, she is seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not her child actually painted it. She questioned the people and wrote, “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!”

Depsite the explanation, however, there were a few netizens who went on to make some memes. One of the memes shared the iconic Starry Night painting by Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh, and wrote that it is an exclusive North West’s painting.

exclusive: north west’s new painting!! pic.twitter.com/epUxoAC20d— agnes and zoe (@zoeandagnes) February 9, 2021

Another user shared Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and asked whether they have seen North's latest creation.

Did you guys see North West’s painting? pic.twitter.com/YtdUwtUeBj— (@kayyorkcity) February 10, 2021

Kardashian recently returned to Instagram in January after taking a two-week-long break amid rumors of divorce with husband and rapper Kanye West.