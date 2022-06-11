Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Bragging' about Rs 1,172-Crore Cashmere-lined Private Jet

Kim Kardashian is facing heat on social media once again, this time for her luxury $150 million private jet lined with cashmere from floor to ceiling and two luxury bathrooms. As per a report in The Sun, Kim has previously faced backlash after sharing that she took 17-minute “joyrides” on the plane, using “two tons” of carbon dioxide per trip. Kim showed the plane called “Air Kim” on The Kardashians on Hulu. “Usually planes are dark with lighter leather. Mine I had custom with all light wood. I had a bathroom put into the front and a bathroom in the back,” she said.

Kim added that every seat has its own phone charger, and there’s a king-sized bed in the back of the aircraft. Twitter roasted her for “flaunting” her wealth.

The fact that Kim Kardasian feels comfortable enough to show her new cashmere-lined private jet on TV shows we're not doing enough to scare the rich lol — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) June 9, 2022

She would not care if you dropped dead — Machine Gun Riki (@biconicwomann) June 9, 2022

well I've enjoyed reading about kim kardashian's private jet, and especially enjoyed this insight, "the back of the aircraft featured a king-sized bed, and Kim warned that she will use a "no shoe" policy to prevent stains on the carpet" which very much put me in mind of pic.twitter.com/5aZjeniSZp — Swaefastide (@Swaefastide) June 10, 2022

I, a poor disabled person, can no longer locally buy the type of straws that I need – as someone with an unstable neck – because “the environment!!” But the rich can joy-ride on their cashmere-lined private jets. You’ve gotta love how policies get applied, and to whom — Miss Kelly, M.S. Ed (& Mikka!) ‍♿️ See (@AuTeacher) June 10, 2022

I have said it all along that family has led the charge when it comes to the increasing vapidity in this country. — Back-Room Confessions (@Fvento63) June 10, 2022

Where “work” is Kourtney Kardashian smelling candles and putting the ones she doesn’t like in a “No” pile. — Elizabeth (@hagandcrone) June 10, 2022

See, the very idea of owning something like that – much less bragging about it – would just make me say to myself "Yeah, I don't wanna announce to the world that I'm a greedy son of a b*tch who'll put buying a toy above, say, lifting ~500 families out of poverty." — Ian Gillespie (@IanRGillespie) June 10, 2022

Earlier, Kim was trolled for something similar. The businesswoman lamented in a recent interview, where she came to promote her new family reality TV programme, that people don’t appear to want to work for their money. “Get up and work,” Kim said to Variety recently. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

