Kim Kardashian Spends Rs 46,000 at Italian Restaurant in Australia. Here's What She Ordered

Kim Kardashian recently flew to Queensland, Australia, to meet her boyfriend Pete Davidson. As per reports, Kim wanted to stay off the grid for this hush-hush trip so not much was known about it, except this one thing. Kim supposedly had a feast at one of the restaurants in Australia which churned out a bill of $576, or roughly Rs 46,000. A waiter at an Italian restaurant claimed to have served Kim and her entourage. Callum McKean shared the anecdote on social media, revealing the hefty bill by Kim Kardashian and company at the restaurant.

Callum, sharing an Instagram story, wrote, “Took Kim K’s order at work today. Thanks for the hefty tip,” as reported by news.com.au. He then shared the picture of the bill.

Sharing the bill, he wrote, “Just finished work and have a copious amount of Kimmy fans apparently. Here’s her bill.”

One can see dishes like bruschetta, Margherita pizza, lasagne, chocolate torte, rucola, Caprese salad, among other things. The total amount listed after billing all the dishes came out to be $576.

Kim went to Australia on a four-day trip. Pete Davidson, her boyfriend, is currently shooting for an upcoming movie called Wizards! The movie, directed by David Michod, also stars Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski, and Sean Harris, alongside Davidson. The SNL comedian is currently based in Port Douglas.

As per a Daily Mail report, Kim did not want “anyone knowing she was in Australia.” It was reported to be a low-key trip, and she did not want to be bothered, as per sources close to the American model. Kim opted for a private staff at the hotel and used a staff back exit to check out of the hotel.

