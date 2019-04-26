Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Throwing Tantrum About Her 'Boots' is Now a Meme
North West, threw a tantrum when her mom Kim Kardashian didn't let her wear her boots. That tantrum is now a meme because Twitter summed it up in one word: relatable.
It turns out that the fashion genes certainly got passed down to her daughter - North West's fashion is in no way inferior.
Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to post a photo of how North West 'dressed' her self to go out, and put Kim's booths on, until Kim pointed out that North West couldn't wear her shoes. To this, North West responded with the cutest tantrum.
Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. pic.twitter.com/Cla9uhnuuC— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2019
Twitter was very amused, saying they completely understood.
“but it goes so well with my outfit!”— kyra (@prettykeeks17) April 24, 2019
but they match so well— gabbie (@GabbieHanna) April 25, 2019
Awww! Remember the days when we all put on our Moms clothes & shoes? Lol❤️ https://t.co/oX2QHsJqG5— Rosey (@Rosey85488119) April 25, 2019
North is literally me. Used to do this all the time with my moms boots and heels. I’ll never forget those all white over the knee boots my mom had that I would always try to wear lol https://t.co/KNdgfhQffD— Stephanie Abdelsayed (@stephabdelsayed) April 24, 2019
Lol my daughter does the same with my boots . But at least North is matching— hykeem1213 (@therealhykeem) April 24, 2019
In fact, they related so much that they turned North West's tantrum into a reaction meme.
me telling my boyfriend that idc if he leaves vs. when he actually leaves pic.twitter.com/oGjDX0bKzI— m (@mxriannn) April 24, 2019
Me starting my day off aiming to be productive vs Me five minutes into doing any work pic.twitter.com/V38oRnZCei— Alishaa (@lishaally23) April 24, 2019
When I think about leaving my bed every morning : pic.twitter.com/5eR09ZzwLa— HELANG (@itsTodiii) April 24, 2019
me when my parents refuse to let me leave the house in my well planned out and stylish fit https://t.co/9o9ajghCgj— ⋆ (@meandmiu) April 24, 2019
Stress level: North when Kim said she can’t wear the boots https://t.co/YCY7YuS7s4— angelina (@AngelinaKarlho1) April 24, 2019
Pictures of North in complete hysteria while wearing Kim’s snake skin knee high boots is my mood all of finals. https://t.co/cNbtYGlMEI— Kenzie (@KenzieSherry) April 24, 2019
When you was actually looking forward to the plans this time but everybody flakes last minute. pic.twitter.com/s2jgqQdaOO— KatTheMusical ☃️🎄 (@YaMuse97) April 25, 2019
Honestly? We agree with the Internet.
A mood pic.twitter.com/msm3ru3UJM— sia (@AsyaKardashian) April 24, 2019
This is also not the first time North has tried on Kim's shoes.
