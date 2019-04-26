Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Throwing Tantrum About 'Her' Boots is Now a Meme

Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. pic.twitter.com/Cla9uhnuuC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2019

“but it goes so well with my outfit!” — kyra (@prettykeeks17) April 24, 2019

but they match so well — gabbie (@GabbieHanna) April 25, 2019

Awww! Remember the days when we all put on our Moms clothes & shoes? Lol❤️ https://t.co/oX2QHsJqG5 — Rosey (@Rosey85488119) April 25, 2019

North is literally me. Used to do this all the time with my moms boots and heels. I’ll never forget those all white over the knee boots my mom had that I would always try to wear lol https://t.co/KNdgfhQffD — Stephanie Abdelsayed (@stephabdelsayed) April 24, 2019

Lol my daughter does the same with my boots . But at least North is matching — hykeem1213 (@therealhykeem) April 24, 2019

Kim Kardashian is a reality-TV-star, but she's also commonly known for another reason - breaking the Internet with her iconic outfits.It turns out that the fashion genes certainly got passed down to her daughter - North West's fashion is in no way inferior.Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to post a photo of how North West 'dressed' her self to go out, and put Kim's booths on, until Kim pointed out that North West couldn't wear her shoes. To this, North West responded with the cutest tantrum.Twitter was very amused, saying they completely understood.In fact, they related so much that they turned North West's tantrum into a reaction meme.Honestly? We agree with the Internet.This is also not the first time North has tried on Kim's shoes.