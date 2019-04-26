Take the pledge to vote

Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Throwing Tantrum About 'Her' Boots is Now a Meme

North West, threw a tantrum when her mom Kim Kardashian didn't let her wear her boots. That tantrum is now a meme because Twitter summed it up in one word: relatable.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 26, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
Kim Kardashian is a reality-TV-star, but she's also commonly known for another reason - breaking the Internet with her iconic outfits.

It turns out that the fashion genes certainly got passed down to her daughter - North West's fashion is in no way inferior.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to post a photo of how North West 'dressed' her self to go out, and put Kim's booths on, until Kim pointed out that North West couldn't wear her shoes. To this, North West responded with the cutest tantrum.




Twitter was very amused, saying they completely understood.
















In fact, they related so much that they turned North West's tantrum into a reaction meme.






















Honestly? We agree with the Internet.




This is also not the first time North has tried on Kim's shoes.

View this post on Instagram

Northie in Kim’s shoes 😩

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

