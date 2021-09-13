'This is Fashion?': Kim Kardashian's Black Outfit With Zipped Leather Mask Goes Viral

Socialite and television personality Kim Kardashian is not new to weird and jaw-dropping outfits and the reality star just left fans puzzled when she landed in New York City wearing a leather suit with her face also covered in a zipped leather mask. According to Daily Mail, Kim landed in New York City with mother Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris’ partner Corey Gamble ahead of the Met Gala, scheduled to take place on September 13.

Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West had donned a similar look a couple of years back.

Kim paired the eerie look with high black boots and a ponytail. She wore that bodysuit under a black leather trench coat and she also wore thigh high black boots and gloves with a Balenciaga bag as an accessory.

Kim covered her face completely by the leather face mask which had a zipper in the front. Only the model’s hair showed which was done up in a ponytail. The reality star seemed to be channeling her ex-husband as many of Kanye West’s recent looks have been with his face completely covered.

Kim is expected to attend the Met Gala in New York and is likely to wear designer Demna Gvasalia’s creation.

This is not the first time Kardashian has donned such an unique outfit. Just a month ago, she turned up to Kanye West’s upcoming album ‘Donda’ listening event in an interesting all-black Balenciaga outfit. The look reminded Twitterati of Rubber wo(man) from American Horror Stories. The horror character wears an all-black latex catsuit too.

The fashion model has often come under fire for cultural appropriation too. A picture showing Kardashian sporting gold bangles and a gold maang tika drew flak last year, as did a series of her ‘Daily Make Up Routine’ stories on Instagram that did not go down well with many.

