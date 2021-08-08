CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kim Kardashian's 'Donda' Outfit Reminds Twitter of American Horror Story's Rubber Man
Kim Kardashian's 'Donda' Outfit Reminds Twitter of American Horror Story's Rubber Man

The American Horror Stories meme seemed to really take off on Twitter. (Credits: Twitter/@KimKardashian)

"What in the American horror stories episode 1 Rubber woman is going on here Kimberly?" one user wrote on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian turned up to Kanye West’s upcoming album ‘Donda’ listening event in an interesting all-black Balenciaga outfit that instantly reminded Twitterati of Rubber wo(man) from American Horror Stories. The horror character wears an all-black latex catsuit too. “What in the American horror stories episode 1 Rubber woman is going on here Kimberly?" one user wrote. Another user drew a comparison with a character from Pulp Fiction. “Pulp fiction has called. They want their outfit back," they wrote.

For reference, this is how Kim and her children dressed up for the Donda event:

The American Horror Stories meme seemed to really take off on Twitter.

Some users came up with a celebrity version of a horror show.

Some were even comparing the outfit to that of cartoon characters.

While some users were discussing Kim and Kanye’s divorce and appreciated Kim’s continuing support for Kanye, some others couldn’t care less. All they were interested in was the Donda album and why it has not been dropped yet.

The memes really went for one of the kids’ dismayed expression, too.

Kim Kardashian, as it stands, is no stranger to controversy. Her antics have often had netizens divided. She rang in her 40th birthday, with her friends and family at an extravagant party on a private island. Kardashian flew her whole clan and her group of friends to a private island after getting them for Covid-19. She shared photos from the gala celebrations; however, this did not sit quite well with Twitterati who felt that her posts were “insensitive" since the world is currently grappling to deal with a global health crisis.

She has often come under fire for cultural appropriation, too. A picture showing Kardhashian sporting gold bangles and a gold maang tika drew flak last year, as did a series of her ‘Daily Make Up Routine’ stories on Instagram that did not go down well with many. In the videos she applies some make-up product with which her the skin tone appears to be darker than what a skin tan would possibly make it look like.

first published:August 08, 2021, 10:55 IST