Kim Kardashian’s Head-to-toe Outfit With Leather Mask is a Meme

Television personality Kim Kardashian is known for her bizarre fashion choices that leave fans confused. A similar thing happened after she landed in New York City on Sunday wearing a leather suit that covered her from head to toe ahead of the Met Gala. Kim covered her face completely with the leather face mask which had a zipper in the front and only her hair showed. The reality TV star paired the look with high black boots and a ponytail.

It is quite hard to wear something like that and not become the target of social media memes. As soon as Kim’s photos surfaced, a hilarious meme fest began on Twitter.

Just when our sisters were getting inspiration from Kim K, we moving to level 2 #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/HND4rrTZep— Phathu'mjovo (@Gcina_Gumede) September 12, 2021

Why is Kim Kardashian wearing my 2002 Halloween costume? pic.twitter.com/ipy9Fhwjhr— Amy Donohoe (@AmyDonohoe1) September 12, 2021

Who wore is better Kim Kardashian or Darth Vader? pic.twitter.com/XMHBmj5paD— Mamba Out ✌✌ (@kcjj_04) September 12, 2021

Kim Kardashian in the bathroom at NYFW pic.twitter.com/01mX7B2JCi— coop (@Shaquil_Oatm3al) September 12, 2021

kim kardashian just finished the first season of american horror story pic.twitter.com/neemYSigcl— ✧ taylor ☾ (@mxndkiller) September 12, 2021

Kim Kardashian Jeepers Creepers pic.twitter.com/5oOgIonZc0— kenny Heflin (@NUDERADIO101) September 12, 2021

Kim was recently in news following the release of Kanye West’s new album, Donda. While the couple is in the middle of a divorce proceeding, she continued to help her husband promote his album, which he finished making while living inside a stadium. Kim even went ahead and shared videos of Donda on her Instagram story to promote the album — and here’s where she messed up. The screengrab of the video she posted showed that while Kim was indeed streaming the album, she was doing it on mute. Fans were too quick to note the volume bar was set to zero at the bottom of the screen.

