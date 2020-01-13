Kim Kardashian's Massive Walk-In Fridge and Pantry is Reminding People of a Grocery Store

Among all that we admire about a celebrity's house, a refrigerator is likely the last sort of amenity to interest you. But a sneak peak into Kim Kardashian's refrigerators will definitely make you want to go and settle inside her kitchen.

According to Mail Online, previously Kim had posted a picture of her against one of the refrigerators exclusively used for store milk and water. The picture attracted immense trolling with many saying what's the point of having such a deluxe fridge when there's nothing inside?

On Thursday Kim was prompt enough to show her trolls her entire pantry and well, it could feed your entire family!

Kim said in her Instagram story, "Since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all the news reports, I am going to give you guys a tour of my fridge."

Well, little did they know that's just a drop of water in the entire ocean.

As soon as Kim posted videos of her ultra fancy pantry designed with refrigerators for different types of appetite, Internet went crazy at the setting of it.

Her first pantry is neatly organised with glass jars (no plastic!) filled with all the "sprinkles" she needs for her frozen yogurt,which is made by the frozen yogurt machine on another side of the pantry.

One side also has a freezer for her water and milk and another freezer is for the different types of milk packets her children have along with her stored juices.

Kim then walks up the stairs to give us a view of her kitchen, which has a mega "walk-in-fridge" displaying all the "organic" vegetables and their meal boxes. The kitchen has another small freezer for stocking up all the extra almond milk.

The clips were shared by People's associate food editor, Ana Calderone, who said,"You mustn't go to sleep tonight before first seeing @KimKardashian’s fridge/pantry tour."

You mustn't go to sleep tonight before first seeing @KimKardashian’s fridge/pantry tour pic.twitter.com/VUawpfA0BP — Ana Calderone (@anacalderone) January 9, 2020

While Kim takes a lot of pride in showing of her pantry and fridge, her entire set up was quick to draw various reactions from the Internet, from people comparing it to a supermarket to others amused at the size of such a kitchen.

Imagine the carbon footprint of that refrigerator. — Abhishek (@Abhishek_F1) January 10, 2020

You mean those "frigerators" — Cam Nordell (@RonNordell) January 10, 2020

Looks like an average restaurant walk-in fridge. — Sunning Chameleon (@SunningCham88) January 10, 2020

It's bigger than my whole apartment! — paul mclaughlin (@Silent_Paul13) January 9, 2020

Me after seeing Kim’s homigerator pic.twitter.com/wEDC4x1EV7 — Hischosen (@Hizchosen2) January 10, 2020

Reminds me of ship’s fridge for 21 people!! — SUNILBERRY (@nogasonlysolve) January 10, 2020

Love your kitchen, being from the south I would love, love, love that in my home. Kim please don't worry about negative comments, you can see that your children are healthy and Happy. Have a Happy and healthy New Year. P.S. I love watching Keeping up with the Kardashians. — Vickie Guidry (@vguidry57) January 9, 2020

Kim too shared her "main" refrigerator's snap which reads, "How I feed my four children..."

And this is how more people reacted.

You’re telling us there’s a supermarket in your house — (@kardashwjenner) January 9, 2020

Your fridge is bigger then my house. — AJ (@ChiefSosa_00) January 9, 2020

A whole restaurant walk in fridge and kitchen...damn I’m broke lol — Mónica Alvarez (@Monica3Alvarez) January 9, 2020

"our main fridge" girl how many fridges do you have?? must be nice being rich haha ily — Jessica (@Jessica_Wolfie) January 9, 2020

If I had that produce section at my house I’d never complain about anything again — Vic (@ir_vcast) January 9, 2020

