3-min read

Kim Kardashian's Massive Walk-In Fridge and Pantry is Reminding People of a Grocery Store

On Thursday Kim was prompt enough to show her trolls her entire pantry and well, it could feed your entire family!

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Kim Kardashian's Massive Walk-In Fridge and Pantry is Reminding People of a Grocery Store
Video grab. (image credit: Instagram )

Among all that we admire about a celebrity's house, a refrigerator is likely the last sort of amenity to interest you. But a sneak peak into Kim Kardashian's refrigerators will definitely make you want to go and settle inside her kitchen.

According to Mail Online, previously Kim had posted a picture of her against one of the refrigerators exclusively used for store milk and water. The picture attracted immense trolling with many saying what's the point of having such a deluxe fridge when there's nothing inside?

On Thursday Kim was prompt enough to show her trolls her entire pantry and well, it could feed your entire family!

Kim said in her Instagram story, "Since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all the news reports, I am going to give you guys a tour of my fridge."

Well, little did they know that's just a drop of water in the entire ocean.

As soon as Kim posted videos of her ultra fancy pantry designed with refrigerators for different types of appetite, Internet went crazy at the setting of it.

Her first pantry is neatly organised with glass jars (no plastic!) filled with all the "sprinkles" she needs for her frozen yogurt,which is made by the frozen yogurt machine on another side of the pantry.

One side also has a freezer for her water and milk and another freezer is for the different types of milk packets her children have along with her stored juices.

Kim then walks up the stairs to give us a view of her kitchen, which has a mega "walk-in-fridge" displaying all the "organic" vegetables and their meal boxes. The kitchen has another small freezer for stocking up all the extra almond milk.

The clips were shared by People's associate food editor, Ana Calderone, who said,"You mustn't go to sleep tonight before first seeing @KimKardashian’s fridge/pantry tour."

While Kim takes a lot of pride in showing of her pantry and fridge, her entire set up was quick to draw various reactions from the Internet, from people comparing it to a supermarket to others amused at the size of such a kitchen.

Kim too shared her "main" refrigerator's snap which reads, "How I feed my four children..."

And this is how more people reacted.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
