'No One Wants to Keep up with Kardashians': Kim's Tweet before 'Battle of Winterfell' Baffles 'GoT' Fans

Kim Kardashian's innocent tweet about her popular show minutes before 'The long Night' (Battle of Winterfell) streamed worldwide brought a chuckle among the 'Game of Thrones' fans on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
'No One Wants to Keep up with Kardashians': Kim's Tweet before 'Battle of Winterfell' Baffles 'GoT' Fans
Image: Instagram / KimK.
(Rest assured. No spoilers ahead!)

Kim Kardashian has a habit of breaking the Internet. Even on the day of the much-awaited Game of Thrones episode - The Long Night - which has been speculated to be the greatest battle sequence filmed and witnessed on television history.

And what a long night it was with the episode totally living up to all the hype.

But what has KimK to do with GoT?

After the Internet lost its collective calm when it saw Kim Kardashian's sink had no basin or when North West, her daughter, threw a tantrum when her mom didn't let her wear her boots, the reality TV star has once again outdone herself.

On Monday, Kim informed her fans about her massively popular show Keeping Up With The Kardashians airing in East Coast. The star also urged her fans to live tweet along with the show.




The Internet responded to her request - except none of the tweets that followed had anything to do with Kim or her show.


















































































When it comes to KimK, anything is possible.
