'No One Wants to Keep up with Kardashians': Kim's Tweet before 'Battle of Winterfell' Baffles 'GoT' Fans
Kim Kardashian's innocent tweet about her popular show minutes before 'The long Night' (Battle of Winterfell) streamed worldwide brought a chuckle among the 'Game of Thrones' fans on Twitter.
Image: Instagram / KimK.
Kim Kardashian has a habit of breaking the Internet. Even on the day of the much-awaited Game of Thrones episode - The Long Night - which has been speculated to be the greatest battle sequence filmed and witnessed on television history.
And what a long night it was with the episode totally living up to all the hype.
But what has KimK to do with GoT?
After the Internet lost its collective calm when it saw Kim Kardashian's sink had no basin or when North West, her daughter, threw a tantrum when her mom didn't let her wear her boots, the reality TV star has once again outdone herself.
On Monday, Kim informed her fans about her massively popular show Keeping Up With The Kardashians airing in East Coast. The star also urged her fans to live tweet along with the show.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs in 45 mins East Coast! Let’s live tweet!!!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 29, 2019
The Internet responded to her request - except none of the tweets that followed had anything to do with Kim or her show.
kim there’s people that are dying in winterfell https://t.co/q9UKt4Tuj9— osha (@oshawildling) April 29, 2019
Between #GOT and #AvengersEngame I don’t think I can handle the heartbreak of the watching the whole Kardashian family flying first class to Bali, Kim. https://t.co/fA0ZjNZNgr— Brad Heaton (@BradHeaton) April 29, 2019
It's almost like you don't care! Beat it @KimKardashian Life is Happening.... #starksin7 #GOT #BarstoolBreakfast🍳 pic.twitter.com/ijdqU6zuIM— Willie Colon (@willcolon66) April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BlgSYfCNOS— johnny urie (@Iceman81X) April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
Girl aint nobody watching this https://t.co/q0unF97RNq— Jorah Mormont Prayer Circle (@venusin12th) April 29, 2019
So do the new episode of game of thrones— Norah Martinez (@nouraennaji) April 29, 2019
Ain’t nobody watching that shit over this Epic battle we bout to see over on HBO— Keep it a bean (@L3tsB3Honest) April 29, 2019
It’s Game of Thrones night, Kim...— Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) April 29, 2019
Lmao girl.. do you think we’re missing Game of Thrones? pic.twitter.com/C03BTnVkGF— Jennifer Dobrowski (@thegoldenpine) April 29, 2019
GOT is on chill out fam— Tribbz™ (@K_Tribbzz) April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
Attn: Night King— Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) April 29, 2019
Not now Kim. Battle of winterfell is about to start.— Breanna Blair (@breannamblair) April 29, 2019
Every single comment on this post 😂 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9RfArPk2nO— Austin Powell (@AustinPowell23) April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
Nahhh the great battle is bout to happen pic.twitter.com/BNlfPUmsuL— conran (@conranKstar) April 29, 2019
Kim looking at her shows ratings tonight during #got like... pic.twitter.com/PW64LrWFlN— RepliesInGifs (@falcons3040) April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
Someone tell her... ❄️♂️— Dare (@crodsma) April 29, 2019
Not today pic.twitter.com/6FR0ZifBfH— Son Jnow (@notsobassist) April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
She competing with The Beyonce of TV shows— Cardi's Roofie Plug (@KapN_RJ) April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
When it comes to KimK, anything is possible.
