News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Kim Kardashian's Tweet on Celebrating Her Birthday on a Private Island With Friends is Now an Internet Meme

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

While Kim said she humbly recognized her privilege, the Internet didn't find it all that humble. And now it's an Internet meme.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Once something is on the Internet - it is never forgotten. Especially if it becomes a meme.

Reality star Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and rang in her birthday with her friends and family at an extravagant party on a private island.

Kardashian flew her whole clan and her group of friends to a private island after getting them for Covid-19. She shared photos from the gala celebrations; however, this did not sit quite well with Twitterati who felt that her posts were "insensitive" since the world is currently grappling to deal with a global health crisis.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kardashian wrote in a tweet.

While Kim said she humbly recognized her privilege, the Internet didn't find it all that humble. And now it's an Internet meme.

Users are now copy-pasting the lines verbatim. They've replaced Kim's party photos with images from movies and shows like Midsommer and Lost, as well as from iconic scenes of photograph of famous people from history and more. Even The Sims and Club Penguin made a cameo.

Also Read: 'People Are Dying': Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Extravagant 40th Birthday Party During Pandemic

Maybe instead of multiple health tests, Kim Kardashian needed to focus on reading the room correctly.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...