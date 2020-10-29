Kim Kardashian's Tweet on Celebrating Her Birthday on a Private Island With Friends is Now an Internet Meme

Once something is on the Internet - it is never forgotten. Especially if it becomes a meme.

Reality star Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and rang in her birthday with her friends and family at an extravagant party on a private island.

Kardashian flew her whole clan and her group of friends to a private island after getting them for Covid-19. She shared photos from the gala celebrations; however, this did not sit quite well with Twitterati who felt that her posts were "insensitive" since the world is currently grappling to deal with a global health crisis.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kardashian wrote in a tweet.

For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. pic.twitter.com/sSZVCdbKH9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

While Kim said she humbly recognized her privilege, the Internet didn't find it all that humble. And now it's an Internet meme.

Users are now copy-pasting the lines verbatim. They've replaced Kim's party photos with images from movies and shows like Midsommer and Lost, as well as from iconic scenes of photograph of famous people from history and more. Even The Sims and Club Penguin made a cameo.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ql3qcIIdv5 — writers doing normal shit (@writersdoing) October 28, 2020

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." pic.twitter.com/K0CHPippGX — The Sims (@TheSims) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/mkwI3z5FW9 — (@spooky_t0fu) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/XcguW3RlvK — jamie (@justjamiie) October 28, 2020

after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, i surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ZJDYZJZarj — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/vpQNiKw8I9 — Animation Domination (@AnimationOnFOX) October 29, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to another shard where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/s8m4PBF1v0 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 28, 2020

Maybe instead of multiple health tests, Kim Kardashian needed to focus on reading the room correctly.