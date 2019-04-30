Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs in 45 mins East Coast! Let’s live tweet!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 29, 2019

kim there’s people that are dying in winterfell https://t.co/q9UKt4Tuj9 — osha (@oshawildling) April 29, 2019

Between #GOT and #AvengersEngame I don’t think I can handle the heartbreak of the watching the whole Kardashian family flying first class to Bali, Kim. https://t.co/fA0ZjNZNgr — Brad Heaton (@BradHeaton) April 29, 2019

Girl aint nobody watching this https://t.co/q0unF97RNq — Jorah Mormont Prayer Circle (@venusin12th) April 29, 2019

So do the new episode of game of thrones — Norah Martinez (@nouraennaji) April 29, 2019

Ain’t nobody watching that shit over this Epic battle we bout to see over on HBO — Keep it a bean (@L3tsB3Honest) April 29, 2019

It’s Game of Thrones night, Kim... — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) April 29, 2019

Lmao girl.. do you think we’re missing Game of Thrones? pic.twitter.com/C03BTnVkGF — Jennifer Dobrowski (@thegoldenpine) April 29, 2019

GOT is on chill out fam — Tribbz™ (@K_Tribbzz) April 29, 2019

Attn: Night King — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) April 29, 2019

Not now Kim. Battle of winterfell is about to start. — Breanna Blair (@breannamblair) April 29, 2019

Every single comment on this post 😂 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9RfArPk2nO — Austin Powell (@AustinPowell23) April 29, 2019

Nahhh the great battle is bout to happen pic.twitter.com/BNlfPUmsuL — conran (@conranKstar) April 29, 2019

Kim looking at her shows ratings tonight during #got like... pic.twitter.com/PW64LrWFlN — RepliesInGifs (@falcons3040) April 29, 2019

Someone tell her... ❄️‍♂️ — Dare (@crodsma) April 29, 2019

She competing with The Beyonce of TV shows — Cardi's Roofie Plug (@KapN_RJ) April 29, 2019