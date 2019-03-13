LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Kind Thief Returns Money to Woman After Checking Her Bank Balance

An empathetic robber in the Guangdong city in China returned the stolen cash to a woman instantly after robbing her.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kind Thief Returns Money to Woman After Checking Her Bank Balance
Screenshot from CGTN / YouTube.
Loading...
Sucks to have your personal belongings stolen, right? Of course, it is. Especially when it is your hard-earned cash.

Turns out, an empathetic thief in the Guangdong city in China understood this and returned the cash to a woman instantly after robbing her.

The reason?

The woman was completely broke.

The incident which occurred last month and was captured on ATM's CCTV, showed Li withdrawing 2,500 yuan (approx Rs 26,000) before a thief armed with a knife approached her and demanded her the cash, reported Shanghaiist.

Not satisfied with the stolen amount, the thief promptly asked her to show her bank balance to him in hopes of retrieving more cash from her.

Tragedy struck. Realising that Li was completely broke, the kind-hearted robber managed to smile sheepishly before returning her the stolen money.



The incident went viral on social media and netizens hailed the thief for the gesture, a show of his apparent big heart. However, his kind act didn't help him much as he was soon detained by the local police.

Since we live in a funny world, this isn't the first time such an incident has happened.

Back in November 2018, Steve Valentine, a Birmingham resident, took to Twitter to reveal how his flatmate had received an email from a thief who had stolen the laptop that contained his university course work.

Apologising for the theft, the unnamed thief confessed that poverty forced him to steal the student's laptop in an email. "im sorry about your laptop," read the subject line.

"hello i am very very sorry for taking your laptop. i am extremely poor and needed the money. i left your phone and wallet so i hope that slightly makes up for something,[sic]" he wrote.

"i can see you are a university student. if there is any files such as university work on here that you need, let me know and i will send them to you here,[sic]" he added.



Four months prior to this, Carlotta Flores, owner of El Charro restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, received a letter in her mail and found $1,000 cash and a handwritten apology letter from an unnamed woman who wrote that she had worked for Flores as a waitress back in the 1990s and had stolen a few hundred dollars from her restaurant.

"It's been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology + this money as a repayment + 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you and your family," read the letter.

apology
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram